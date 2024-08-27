28.2 C
New York
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentSinger Mariah Carey mourns the loss of her mother and sister on...
Entertainment

Singer Mariah Carey mourns the loss of her mother and sister on the same day

By: vibhuti

Date:

In her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the singer discussed her complicated relationships with both her mother and sister. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Related stories

Entertainment

Salman Khan to resume action in his upcoming film ‘Sikandar’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is gearing up to return...
Entertainment

Watch this deleted look of Rajkumar Rao’s from Stree 2

Rajkummar Rao recently shared an unseen behind-the-scenes (BTS) photo...
Entertainment

Indian designer Masaba Gupta hosts baby shower; Sonam Kapoor, other celebrities attend | See photos

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her husband, actor Satyadeep...
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra shares video from brother Siddharth’s engagement ceremony, remembers her father

Priyanka Chopra shared a video on Monday (26) from...
Entertainment

‘Super/Man’ Trailer reveals the untold story of legendary actor Christopher Reeve

The beloved actor Christopher Reeve, who famously portrayed Superman...

Mariah Carey announced that her mother, Patricia, and sister, Alison, both passed away on the same day. The Grammy-winning singer shared her heartbreak, stating, “My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day.”

Mariah expressed gratitude for the time she spent with her mother in the week before her passing and asked for privacy as she mourns. “I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time,” she said.

Details about how Patricia and Alison died have not been made public. The news of their deaths and Carey’s statement were first reported by People Magazine.

Patricia Carey was an opera singer and was previously married to Alfred Roy Carey, Mariah’s father. The couple divorced when Mariah was just three years old.

- Advertisement -

In her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the singer discussed her complicated relationships with both her mother and sister. About her mother, she wrote, “Our relationship is a prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration and disappointment. A complicated love tethers my heart to my mother’s.”

Regarding her sister, Mariah mentioned that, for a time, it was “emotionally and physically safer for me not to have any contact” with her.

Despite the difficulties, Mariah and her mother remained in contact, even recording a duet of O Come All Ye Faithful/Hallelujah Chorus for Mariah’s Christmas album in 2010.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
‘Super/Man’ Trailer reveals the untold story of legendary actor Christopher Reeve
Next article
Priyanka Chopra shares video from brother Siddharth’s engagement ceremony, remembers her father

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Salman Khan to resume action in his upcoming film ‘Sikandar’

Entertainment 0
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is gearing up to return...

Tilda partners with LOVO to empower women

Business 0
TILDA has announced a new partnership with Ladies of...

Watch this deleted look of Rajkumar Rao’s from Stree 2

Entertainment 0
Rajkummar Rao recently shared an unseen behind-the-scenes (BTS) photo...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc