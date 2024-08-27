28.2 C
New York
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainment'Super/Man' Trailer reveals the untold story of legendary actor Christopher Reeve
Entertainment

‘Super/Man’ Trailer reveals the untold story of legendary actor Christopher Reeve

By: vibhuti

Date:

24-year-old American film actor Christopher Reeve stands before the Manhattan skyline dressed as the comic-book hero of the film 'Superman'. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Related stories

Entertainment

Salman Khan to resume action in his upcoming film ‘Sikandar’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is gearing up to return...
Entertainment

Watch this deleted look of Rajkumar Rao’s from Stree 2

Rajkummar Rao recently shared an unseen behind-the-scenes (BTS) photo...
Entertainment

Indian designer Masaba Gupta hosts baby shower; Sonam Kapoor, other celebrities attend | See photos

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her husband, actor Satyadeep...
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra shares video from brother Siddharth’s engagement ceremony, remembers her father

Priyanka Chopra shared a video on Monday (26) from...
Entertainment

Singer Mariah Carey mourns the loss of her mother and sister on the same day

Mariah Carey announced that her mother, Patricia, and sister,...

The beloved actor Christopher Reeve, who famously portrayed Superman in four films, is the focus of a new documentary titled Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story. Warner Bros. recently released the trailer, which has sparked excitement among fans.

The trailer opens with iconic scenes of Reeve flying as Superman, followed by a nostalgic clip where he reflects on how people often confused him with the superhero. Reeve says, “Everybody is looking for a hero. I am not a hero. That was a part. I played the part. I am not that man.”

Reeve’s son, Matthew Reeve, shares memories of their active time together, mentioning, “Doing things with my dad was all about activity and action. Riding bikes, playing soccer, skiing.” His daughter, Alexandra Reeve Givens, adds, “My dad was very competitive, and he didn’t necessarily slow down.”

The trailer also revisits the tragic accident in 1995 that left Reeve paralyzed. Matthew recalls, “We said goodbye, and he gave this wave. That was the last time I saw him on his feet.” Christopher Reeve is shown in a hospital bed, expressing his grief, “It ruined my life and everybody else’s. I won’t be able to ski, sail, or throw a ball to Will. Won’t be able to make love to Dana. Maybe we should let me go.” Despite his challenges, his wife Dana remained by his side, reminding him, “I still love you, no matter what.”

- Advertisement -

The documentary highlights Reeve’s deep friendship with Robin Williams and his inspiring journey after the accident. Reeve is seen addressing the media from his wheelchair, motivating countless people. The trailer also includes former President Barack Obama announcing the Christopher and Dana Reeve Paralysis Act, aimed at improving research and rehabilitation for paralysis.

The clip ends with Reeve’s powerful words at the 68th Annual Academy Awards: “I think a hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles.”

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Hailey and Justin Bieber welcome their first baby, reveal name in adorable post
Next article
Singer Mariah Carey mourns the loss of her mother and sister on the same day

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Salman Khan to resume action in his upcoming film ‘Sikandar’

Entertainment 0
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is gearing up to return...

Tilda partners with LOVO to empower women

Business 0
TILDA has announced a new partnership with Ladies of...

Watch this deleted look of Rajkumar Rao’s from Stree 2

Entertainment 0
Rajkummar Rao recently shared an unseen behind-the-scenes (BTS) photo...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc