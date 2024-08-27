‘Super/Man’ Trailer reveals the untold story of legendary actor Christopher Reeve

The beloved actor Christopher Reeve, who famously portrayed Superman in four films, is the focus of a new documentary titled Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story. Warner Bros. recently released the trailer, which has sparked excitement among fans.

The trailer opens with iconic scenes of Reeve flying as Superman, followed by a nostalgic clip where he reflects on how people often confused him with the superhero. Reeve says, “Everybody is looking for a hero. I am not a hero. That was a part. I played the part. I am not that man.”

Reeve’s son, Matthew Reeve, shares memories of their active time together, mentioning, “Doing things with my dad was all about activity and action. Riding bikes, playing soccer, skiing.” His daughter, Alexandra Reeve Givens, adds, “My dad was very competitive, and he didn’t necessarily slow down.”

The trailer also revisits the tragic accident in 1995 that left Reeve paralyzed. Matthew recalls, “We said goodbye, and he gave this wave. That was the last time I saw him on his feet.” Christopher Reeve is shown in a hospital bed, expressing his grief, “It ruined my life and everybody else’s. I won’t be able to ski, sail, or throw a ball to Will. Won’t be able to make love to Dana. Maybe we should let me go.” Despite his challenges, his wife Dana remained by his side, reminding him, “I still love you, no matter what.”

The documentary highlights Reeve’s deep friendship with Robin Williams and his inspiring journey after the accident. Reeve is seen addressing the media from his wheelchair, motivating countless people. The trailer also includes former President Barack Obama announcing the Christopher and Dana Reeve Paralysis Act, aimed at improving research and rehabilitation for paralysis.

The clip ends with Reeve’s powerful words at the 68th Annual Academy Awards: “I think a hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles.”