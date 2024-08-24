Hailey and Justin Bieber welcome their first baby, reveal name in adorable post

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have become parents! The couple recently welcomed their first baby, and Justin shared the happy news on social media.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Justin revealed the name of their newborn son as Jack Blues Bieber. The photo showed Hailey holding their baby’s tiny foot, and Justin captioned it “WELCOME HOME.”

Fans were quick to shower the couple with congratulations and best wishes. One fan commented, “Congratulations Justin, you’re officially a father!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Hailey and Justin had announced their pregnancy earlier this year during a vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii. Hailey wore a beautiful lace gown by Saint Laurent, which highlighted her growing baby bump.

The couple has been together since their marriage in September 2018. They got married at a courthouse in New York City and later celebrated with a big wedding in South Carolina, surrounded by family and friends.

In a previous interview, Hailey admitted that she was nervous about having children in the public eye, but she and Justin are now excited to start this new chapter together.