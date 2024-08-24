17.6 C
Entertainment

Nag Ashwin responds to Arshad Warsi’s ‘Joker’ comment on Prabhas in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

By: vibhuti

Date:

Ashwin, while responding to the fan on social media, suggested that Warsi should have been more careful with his words.  (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Director Nag Ashwin has responded to Arshad Warsi’s comment where the actor referred to Prabhas as a ‘joker’ for his performance in the film Kalki 2898 AD. The controversy began when a fan shared a scene from the movie featuring Prabhas, claiming that the scene was superior to the entire Bollywood industry combined.

Ashwin, while responding to the fan on social media, suggested that Warsi should have been more careful with his words. In his response, Ashwin emphasized the importance of unity within the Indian film industry and urged people not to fall back into the old Bollywood vs. South cinema divide.

Another user accused Arshad Warsi of spreading hate. Ashwin responded by stating, “There is already too much hate in the world… we can try not to add to it… I know Prabhas garu would feel the same.”

The controversy began when Arshad Warsi, during a podcast, criticized Kalki 2898 AD and expressed his disappointment with Prabhas’s role. Warsi said that Amitabh Bachchan’s performance as Ashwatthama was the film’s only redeeming quality, but he was unhappy with how Prabhas’s character was portrayed, saying, “Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. What have you made of him? I don’t understand why they do such things.”

Warsi’s remarks quickly sparked backlash, with many fans and celebrities condemning him for what they saw as an unnecessarily harsh critique of Prabhas.

vibhuti
