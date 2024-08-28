30.8 C
Tamil star Vijay’s ‘GOAT’ compared to ‘Mission Impossible’ by top action choreographer

GOAT also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prasanth, Prabhu Deva, Laila, Jayaram, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, and others in key roles. (Photo credit: @actorvijay)

Kollywood star Vijay’s upcoming action thriller, The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), is highly anticipated by fans. The film’s stylish promos and exciting trailer have given a glimpse of the action-packed entertainment that director Venkat Prabhu has crafted.

In a recent interview, the film’s action choreographer, Dhilip Subbarayan, made a statement that has heightened fans’ expectations. He said, “GOAT is like the acclaimed Hollywood spy action thriller franchise, Mission Impossible.”

 

Dhilip also mentioned that Vijay, who plays dual roles in the movie, performed all the dangerous stunts himself, without using a body double. This statement is going viral among Thalapathy Vijay’s fans, who are excited about the spy aspect of the movie. The suspense will finally be revealed on September 5, when the film is released worldwide.

GOAT also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prasanth, Prabhu Deva, Laila, Jayaram, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, and others in key roles. The film is produced by AGS Entertainment, and Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music composer. With advance bookings already open, early trends suggest another record-breaking opening for Thalapathy Vijay.

