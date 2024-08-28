Kangana Ranaut compares her film ‘Emergency’ to Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ and Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’

Kangana Ranaut is busy promoting her upcoming movie Emergency, where she plays the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film is set to release in theaters on September 6, 2024. In a recent interview with India Today, Kangana discussed the complex nature of Indira Gandhi’s character and whether people can be simply labeled as ‘good’ or ‘bad.’

When asked about working on such a sensitive subject, Kangana said, “I don’t know why people are so uncomfortable with truth. As if it does not stand there glaring at us evidently, and so obviously. To me Ms. Gandhi is what she is and we cannot compartmentalize people as ‘good’ or ‘bad’. If you look from that perspective this film will open many doors for you but at the same time, a close comparison to draw with my film is maybe Oppenheimer.”

Kangana further explained how her film resembles Shakespeare’s Macbeth: “You can’t really decide whether to root for him, whether he is getting manipulated or he is manipulative. But aren’t all of us like that? Life is not so limited. It demands you to be so much and at times to be the person you don’t want to be. That is why I call it a Shakespearean tragedy. It is so much like Macbeth. Macbeth was destined to be the king, and when he becomes the king by killing the king the dagger follows him. His conscience follows him… The idea of Emergency is that the best of us can become a victim of hubris.”