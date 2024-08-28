Who is Orry – the social media star often spotted with Bollywood elite?

Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, is a prominent social media influencer who has garnered significant attention for his frequent appearances with Bollywood celebrities. With his stylish fashion sense and engaging online presence, Orry has become a recognizable figure in the Indian entertainment industry.

Orry completed his schooling at Kodaikanal International School in Tamil Nadu and later pursued a degree in Design and Technology from the Parsons School of Design in New York.

Orry’s popularity on social media can be attributed to his unique style and ability to connect with his audience. He frequently shares updates about his personal life, travels, and fashion choices on Instagram and YouTube, amassing a large following of over a million fans.

Orry is renowned for his extensive collection of t-shirts, footwear, and phone covers, which he often showcases to his followers. His impeccable taste in fashion has made him a style icon, inspiring many to emulate his look.

Orry’s association with Bollywood celebrities has further elevated his profile. He is frequently spotted at parties and events with prominent figures in the entertainment industry, including Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Urfi Javed, Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi, and many others.

Orry’s social media influence has translated into lucrative opportunities. He earns a substantial income from sponsored content, brand collaborations, and appearances at events. Despite his success, Orry remains grounded and focused on his career goals.

Orry’s journey from a regular social media user to a celebrated influencer is a testament to his talent, hard work, and unique style. His ability to connect with his audience and his association with Bollywood celebrities have made him a prominent figure in the Indian entertainment industry.