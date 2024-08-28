Sushmita Sen shares mother-daughter goals and special moments with Alisah in birthday post

Sushmita Sen has taken to social media to celebrate her daughter Alisah’s 15th birthday. The actress shared heartwarming photos of Alisah’s growth and their unbreakable bond.

Sushmita’s journey of motherhood began in 2000 when she adopted her eldest daughter, Renee. At the tender age of 25, Sushmita defied societal norms and embraced the role of a single mother.

In 2010, Sushmita further expanded her family by adopting Alisah. This selfless love and compassion act solidified Sushmita’s status as a role model for many.

On Alisah’s 15th birthday, Sushmita shared a heartfelt post filled with love and gratitude. The photos showcased precious moments between mother and daughter, highlighting their strong connection.

Sushmita’s post received an outpouring of love and support from friends and fans. Celebrities such as Anaita Shroff Adajania, Charu Asopa, and Shalini Arora sent their warm wishes to Alisah.

Sushmita Sen’s decision to adopt her daughters has inspired countless individuals to consider adoption as a path to parenthood.