Aamir Khan may collaborate with south star Rajinikanth after 30 years for cameo in ‘Coolie’

Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth might come together on screen again after 30 years. According to a report from India Blitz, Aamir Khan could have a cameo in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming action-thriller Coolie. The two last worked together in the 1995 crime action-drama Aatank Hi Aatank.

This reunion would mark their second collaboration in an action film. The report also hints that Lokesh Kanagaraj might make his Bollywood debut by directing Aamir Khan in a future project after Coolie. However, there has been no official confirmation from the producers or actors about these reports.

Rajinikanth is currently in Vizag, shooting for Coolie. The film also stars Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Mahendran in key roles. Rajinikanth will also be seen in TJ Gnanavel’s upcoming film Vettaiyan, which features a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan and Fahad Faasil.

Aamir Khan, known for his memorable roles in films like Lagaan and 3 Idiots, was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. He will next appear in RS Prasanna’s sports-drama Sitaare Zameen Par alongside Genelia Deshmukh. He is also producing Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.