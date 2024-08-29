Shah Rukh Khan makes debut on ‘Hurun India Rich List 2024’ with impressive wealth

Shah Rukh Khan has entered the Hurun India Rich List 2024 for the first time. The Bollywood superstar’s growing wealth, now at Rs 7,300 crore, is credited not only to his success on the silver screen but also to his investments in two major ventures—Kolkata Knight Riders and Red Chillies Entertainment.

The Hurun India Rich List, which tracks the wealth of the richest Indians, is now in its 13th year. The wealth calculations for the list are based on a snapshot as of July 31, 2024.

Shah Rukh Khan, 58, is also noted for his massive social media following. With 44.1 million followers on Twitter, he is the most followed individual from the 2024 Hurun India Rich List on Indian social media, followed by Hrithik Roshan, who has 32.3 million followers.

Meanwhile, Gautam Adani and his family have taken the top spot on the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, surpassing Mukesh Ambani. At 62, Adani’s wealth has reached an astonishing Rs 11.6 lakh crore.

Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher of Hurun India, highlighted India’s growing influence in wealth creation: “India is emerging as Asia’s wealth creation engine! While China saw a 25 per cent decline in its number of billionaires, India experienced a 29% increase, reaching a record 334 billionaires… The future is nothing short of exciting!”