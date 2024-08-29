22.6 C
New York
Thursday, August 29, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan makes debut on ‘Hurun India Rich List 2024’ with impressive wealth

Bollywood actor and co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders' team Shah Rukh Khan greets fans after their team's win against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the end of their Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 first qualifier cricket match in the Narendra Modi Stadium of Ahmedabad on May 21, 2024. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

Shah Rukh Khan has entered the Hurun India Rich List 2024 for the first time. The Bollywood superstar’s growing wealth, now at Rs 7,300 crore, is credited not only to his success on the silver screen but also to his investments in two major ventures—Kolkata Knight Riders and Red Chillies Entertainment.

The Hurun India Rich List, which tracks the wealth of the richest Indians, is now in its 13th year. The wealth calculations for the list are based on a snapshot as of July 31, 2024.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan, 58, is also noted for his massive social media following. With 44.1 million followers on Twitter, he is the most followed individual from the 2024 Hurun India Rich List on Indian social media, followed by Hrithik Roshan, who has 32.3 million followers.

Meanwhile, Gautam Adani and his family have taken the top spot on the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, surpassing Mukesh Ambani. At 62, Adani’s wealth has reached an astonishing Rs 11.6 lakh crore.

Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher of Hurun India, highlighted India’s growing influence in wealth creation: “India is emerging as Asia’s wealth creation engine! While China saw a 25 per cent decline in its number of billionaires, India experienced a 29% increase, reaching a record 334 billionaires… The future is nothing short of exciting!”

