‘Americans are very uninformed about reality,’ Sharon Stone talks about the US to be ‘ignorant’

At the Torino Film Festival in Italy, Sharon Stone, an ardent supporter of Kamala Harris, didn’t hold back her views on the state of American politics. Speaking on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the actress delivered a pointed critique of the U.S., drawing comparisons to historical fascist regimes and calling for self-awareness among Americans.

Stone, 66, known for her outspoken nature, remarked, “We have to stop and think about who we choose for government. And if, in fact, we are actually choosing our government or if the government is choosing itself.” She likened America to a nation in its “ignorant, arrogant adolescence,” highlighting a naivety she attributes to a lack of global perspective.

Referencing Italy’s history, Stone urged Americans to learn from the past. “Italy has seen fascism. Italy has seen these things, you guys. And you understand what happens. You have seen this before.” She added that many Americans, with over 80% lacking passports, remain unaware of the gravity of global events due to limited exposure and education.

Stone, who received the Stella della Mole lifetime achievement award, stressed the importance of collective responsibility in addressing societal issues, rejecting the notion that only women should support women. “Good men must help good men, and those good men must be very aware that a lot of their friends are not good men. We can’t continue to pretend that your friends are good men when they’re not good men.”

She passionately called for accountability, stating, “You must be very clear-minded and understand that your friends who are not good men are dangerous, violent men. And you have to keep them away from your daughters, your wives, and your girlfriends because this is the time when we can no longer look away, when bad men are bad.”

Citing a comedian, Stone remarked on the dangers women face globally, saying, “The No. 1 killer for women is men. It is very important to remember that.”

In a parallel critique of American society, Alec Baldwin, also at the festival, shared his perspective on the state of information in the U.S. The actor, there to screen his film The Hunt for Red October, reflected on the vacuum left by the news industry. “Television news in the United States is a business. They have to make money,” Baldwin stated.

He continued, “Americans are very uninformed about reality — what’s really going on. With climate change, Ukraine, Israel … you name it. All the biggest topics in the world, Americans have an appetite for a little bit of information.” Baldwin championed the film industry’s role in bridging this gap, emphasizing its power to educate audiences globally through narrative storytelling and documentaries.

Both Stone and Baldwin used the Torino Film Festival as a platform to express their concerns, urging for a more informed, empathetic, and responsible global society.