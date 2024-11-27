Trump appoints Covid lockdown critic Jay Bhattacharya to lead NIH

US President-elect Donald Trump has selected Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a prominent critic of Covid lockdowns, as the new director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the largest government-funded biomedical research organization globally. The Stanford-trained physician and economist rose to prominence during the pandemic as a co-author of the controversial Great Barrington Declaration, which advocated against widespread lockdowns in favor of targeted protection for vulnerable populations.

Trump’s announcement of Bhattacharya’s appointment marks the completion of his public health leadership team as he prepares to take office on January 20. In a statement, Trump emphasized his confidence in Bhattacharya’s ability to restore trust in American scientific institutions and lead reforms to address the nation’s chronic health challenges.

The Great Barrington Declaration, which Bhattacharya co-authored in October 2020, called for an alternative approach to managing the pandemic by focusing on safeguarding high-risk groups like the elderly while avoiding the economic and social consequences of lockdowns.

The declaration sparked significant debate, with then-NIH Director Francis Collins dismissing the authors as “fringe experts.” Critics argued the proposal was premature, especially before Covid vaccines were available, while supporters saw it as a rational alternative to blanket restrictions.

Bhattacharya has continued to critique the US public health establishment’s response to the pandemic, particularly the actions of Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

On social media platform X, Bhattacharya expressed gratitude for his appointment, promising to prioritize scientific excellence and public trust at the NIH.

I am honored and humbled by President @realDonaldTrump‘s nomination of me to be the next @NIH director. We will reform American scientific institutions so that they are worthy of trust again and will deploy the fruits of excellent science to make America healthy again! https://t.co/FrLmYznhfw — Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) November 27, 2024

This nomination follows other controversial picks for public health leadership under Trump’s administration. Earlier this month, Trump named Robert Kennedy Jr., a noted vaccine skeptic, as the head of the Department of Health and Human Services. Kennedy’s stance on vaccines has alarmed many in the medical community, though his advocacy for stricter food safety regulations has earned praise. Bhattacharya and Kennedy are expected to collaborate closely in reshaping US health policy.

Additional appointees include Marty Makary, a Johns Hopkins surgeon known for opposing Covid vaccine mandates, to lead the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Dave Weldon, a former Republican congressman who has questioned vaccine safety, has been tapped to run the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Both nominations align with Trump’s broader critique of the pandemic-era public health response.

However, not all appointments have been universally welcomed. Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, nominated as Surgeon General, has faced backlash from Trump supporters for her support of masking in schools and opposition to strict abortion restrictions.

The health department, led by Kennedy and Jim O’Neill—a former federal health official and ally of conservative donor Peter Thiel—will oversee the agencies run by Bhattacharya, Makary, and Weldon. All appointments require Senate confirmation.

While Trump’s allies have largely praised his health leadership team, the nominations reflect a stark departure from previous public health approaches, signaling a new direction under his administration.