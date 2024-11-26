Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on divorce, recalls people calling her ‘second hand’ and ‘wasted life’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently reflected on the challenges and societal judgment she faced following her divorce from actor Naga Chaitanya. In an interview with Galatta India, Samantha candidly shared the emotional journey of dealing with harsh labels and stigmas and how she chose to rise above them instead of letting them define her.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, son of superstar Nagarjuna, were one of the most celebrated couples in the South Indian film industry. They met on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010, began dating soon after, and tied the knot in a grand wedding in 2017.

Their marriage followed traditional Hindu customs on October 6 and Christian customs the next day. However, rumors of a rift surfaced in July 2021 when Samantha removed the surname Akkineni from her social media profiles. By October that year, the couple announced their separation, and their divorce was finalized in 2022.

Speaking about the aftermath of her divorce, Samantha shared how society often imposes guilt and shame on women in similar situations. She revealed, “When a woman goes through a divorce, there is a lot of shame and stigma attached. I received comments like ‘second hand, used, wasted life.’ You’re pushed into a corner and made to feel like a failure.”

Despite the hurt, Samantha chose to own her reality. She explained, “It initially hurt. But then I decided to flip it. I’ll own it. Yes, I am separated, I am divorced. Things didn’t work out like a fairytale, but that doesn’t mean I sit in a corner, cry about it, and never find the courage to live again.”

Samantha also addressed her decision to repurpose her wedding gown into a dress, an act she described as symbolic. “It wasn’t about revenge or making a statement. It was just my way of saying, ‘This happened, but my life doesn’t end here.’ It begins where it ends.”

The actress emphasized that divorce is not a failure and that moving forward with positivity is essential. “I am happy, doing good work, surrounded by incredible people, and looking forward to the next phase of my life,” she added.

Samantha’s resilience and openness about her struggles have resonated with many, sparking conversations about breaking the stigma around divorce and empowering women to reclaim their narratives.

Their split marked the end of a beautiful chapter that began with their on-screen chemistry and blossomed into real-life love. However, Samantha’s journey highlights the importance of self-worth and the ability to rise above judgment, showcasing her as a beacon of strength and inspiration for others in similar situations.