8.5 C
New York
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentKriti Sanon on Nepotism: 'Audience interest drives films featuring star kids'
Entertainment

Kriti Sanon on Nepotism: ‘Audience interest drives films featuring star kids’

By: vibhuti

Date:

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon poses during a photocall for the 'ELLE India Beauty Awards 2024' in Mumbai on October 8, 2024. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

Kriti Sanon, the National Award-winning actress and star of Do Patti, recently addressed the controversial topic of nepotism during her appearance at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Kriti, who attended the event for the launch of her maiden production, Do Patti, on Netflix, shared her perspective on Bollywood’s favoritism toward star kids, pointing out the role of both the audience and the media in shaping the trend.

The Netflix-released Do Patti, starring Kriti alongside Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh, has been well-received for its engaging storyline and Kriti’s chemistry with her co-stars. During the IFFI panel discussion, Kriti reflected on her journey as an outsider in the industry, stating that the path to success requires resilience, hard work, and patience.

Kriti remarked, “The industry has given me a very warm welcome since I entered. However, when you don’t come from a film background, it takes time to get opportunities. It takes time to get magazine covers and the recognition you dream of. Everything is a bit of a struggle. But I truly believe if you keep working hard and remain persistent, nothing can stop you from achieving your goals.”

The actress further elaborated on the topic of nepotism, asserting that it is not solely the industry’s responsibility. “I feel the industry is not so much responsible for nepotism. It’s a circle that includes the media and the audience. The audience often shows greater interest in star kids, consuming more content about them. Because of this, the industry sees an opportunity to capitalize on that interest by making movies with them. If the audience is curious and engaged, the industry will naturally cater to that demand,” she explained.

- Advertisement -

However, Kriti emphasized that talent and audience connection remain the ultimate factors for success. She added, “If you’re talented and can connect with the audience, you’ll succeed. But if you lack those qualities, no amount of favoritism can help you.”

Kriti’s insights reflect her own path to stardom, which began with her debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti. Over the years, she has delivered hits like Bareilly Ki BarfiLuka ChuppiPanipatAdipurush, and Ganapath. Her versatility and dedication have established her as one of Bollywood’s most talented actresses.

Recently, Kriti ventured into production with her banner, Blue Butterfly Films, marking her debut as a producer with Do Patti. Featuring an ensemble cast including Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh, the film showcased Kriti’s ability to excel behind the camera as well.

Kriti Sanon’s balanced take on nepotism highlights the interconnected dynamics of the industry, audience, and media, offering a refreshing perspective on the often-debated subject. Her journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring actors who aim to make their mark in Bollywood, regardless of their background.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on divorce, recalls people calling her ‘second hand’ and ‘wasted life’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on divorce, recalls people calling her ‘second hand’ and ‘wasted life’

Entertainment 0
Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently reflected on the challenges and...

Key events to watch in 2025: Trump’s return, Kumbh Mela, BTS Reunion, and More

News 0
From the second stint in the White House for...

52nd International Emmy Awards: Global talent shines as Vir Das makes historic hosting debut

Entertainment 0
The 52nd International Emmy Awards were held in New...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc