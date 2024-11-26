Kriti Sanon on Nepotism: ‘Audience interest drives films featuring star kids’

Kriti Sanon, the National Award-winning actress and star of Do Patti, recently addressed the controversial topic of nepotism during her appearance at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Kriti, who attended the event for the launch of her maiden production, Do Patti, on Netflix, shared her perspective on Bollywood’s favoritism toward star kids, pointing out the role of both the audience and the media in shaping the trend.

The Netflix-released Do Patti, starring Kriti alongside Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh, has been well-received for its engaging storyline and Kriti’s chemistry with her co-stars. During the IFFI panel discussion, Kriti reflected on her journey as an outsider in the industry, stating that the path to success requires resilience, hard work, and patience.

Kriti remarked, “The industry has given me a very warm welcome since I entered. However, when you don’t come from a film background, it takes time to get opportunities. It takes time to get magazine covers and the recognition you dream of. Everything is a bit of a struggle. But I truly believe if you keep working hard and remain persistent, nothing can stop you from achieving your goals.”

The actress further elaborated on the topic of nepotism, asserting that it is not solely the industry’s responsibility. “I feel the industry is not so much responsible for nepotism. It’s a circle that includes the media and the audience. The audience often shows greater interest in star kids, consuming more content about them. Because of this, the industry sees an opportunity to capitalize on that interest by making movies with them. If the audience is curious and engaged, the industry will naturally cater to that demand,” she explained.

However, Kriti emphasized that talent and audience connection remain the ultimate factors for success. She added, “If you’re talented and can connect with the audience, you’ll succeed. But if you lack those qualities, no amount of favoritism can help you.”

Kriti’s insights reflect her own path to stardom, which began with her debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti. Over the years, she has delivered hits like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Panipat, Adipurush, and Ganapath. Her versatility and dedication have established her as one of Bollywood’s most talented actresses.

Recently, Kriti ventured into production with her banner, Blue Butterfly Films, marking her debut as a producer with Do Patti. Featuring an ensemble cast including Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh, the film showcased Kriti’s ability to excel behind the camera as well.

Kriti Sanon’s balanced take on nepotism highlights the interconnected dynamics of the industry, audience, and media, offering a refreshing perspective on the often-debated subject. Her journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring actors who aim to make their mark in Bollywood, regardless of their background.