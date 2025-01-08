Kannada actor Yash unveils sultry teaser of ‘Toxic’ on his birthday, fans hail Hollywood vibes

Kannada superstar Yash celebrated his birthday with a bang as the teaser for his much-anticipated movie Toxic was unveiled. The “Birthday Peek” teaser showcases Yash in a suave and sexy avatar, sparking excitement among fans worldwide.

The 59-second teaser, shared on Yash’s official X page with the caption “UNLEASHED!!,” opens with the actor smoking a cigar and making a grand entrance into an upscale nightclub named Paraiiso. Dressed in a white suit and fedora, Yash exudes charisma as the scene heats up with a steamy moment between him and a mysterious woman. Fans have been quick to praise the teaser for its glamorous and intense vibe.

“You can feel the Hollywood energy! Yash’s swag is unparalleled. This is going to be another blockbuster,” commented a fan on YouTube. Another wrote, “Toxic feels like a fairy tale for grown-ups. Yash is redefining Kannada cinema!”

Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, marks Yash’s first film after the record-breaking success of KGF: Chapter 2 in 2022. Mohandas, acclaimed for her films like Moothon and Liar’s Dice, co-wrote the project with Yash, blending her artistic storytelling with his magnetic screen presence.

“When our two worlds of thought collided, the result was neither compromise nor chaos—it was transformation. Yash’s mysterious and meticulous process elevated the narrative to transcend borders, languages, and cultural confines,” Mohandas said. She also called the project a fusion of commercial storytelling and artistic vision, adding that Yash’s boundless creativity continues to inspire.

Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is a passion project for Yash, who also serves as a producer alongside Venkat K Narayana.

This film further cements Yash’s reputation as a trailblazer in Kannada cinema, breaking stereotypes and expanding the industry’s global reach.

Fans are eagerly awaiting more updates about Toxic, which is expected to set new benchmarks for Kannada films with its international appeal and gripping storyline.