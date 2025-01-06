Golden Globes 2025: Adrien Brody, Zoe Saldana, films like ‘The Brutalist,’ ‘Shogun’ shine as top winners

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards, held in Beverly Hills, California, on January 6, 2025, celebrated the best of 2024 in film and television. Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, this year’s ceremony marked a historic moment, as it was the first time a woman hosted the Golden Globes solo.

The evening saw major victories for films like Emilia Perez, which led with ten nominations and took home four awards, including Best Picture (Musical or Comedy), Best Director for Jacques Audiard, and Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldana. A24’s The Brutalist followed closely, winning three awards, including Best Actor for Adrien Brody and Best Director for Brady Corbet.

On the TV front, Shogun made a strong impact, winning all four of its nominated categories, while The Bear also earned key honors, including Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for Jeremy Allen White.

While the ceremony was a celebration of cinematic and television excellence, Indian hopes for recognition for Payal Kapadia’s acclaimed film All We Imagine As Light were dashed.

The French musical crime comedy, Emilia Perez, emerged as the night’s biggest winner, sweeping four major awards, including Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), Best Director for Jacques Audiard, Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldana, and Best Non-English Language Film.

The Brutalist, directed by Brady Corbet, also had a strong showing, taking home Best Motion Picture (Drama), Best Director for Corbet, and Best Actor (Drama) for Adrien Brody.

On the television front, the FX series Shogun dominated, winning in all four categories it was nominated for: Best Television Series (Drama), Best Actor (Drama) for Hiroyuki Sanada, Best Supporting Actor (Drama) for Tadanobu Asano, and Best Actress (Drama) for Anna Sawai.

Other notable winners included Jeremy Allen White for Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for his role in The Bear, Jean Smart for Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for Hacks, and Demi Moore for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for The Substance.

While All We Imagine As Light ultimately missed out on the awards for Best Non-English Language Film and Best Director, its presence at the Golden Globes was a significant milestone for Indian cinema. The film, which garnered critical acclaim at international film festivals, showcased Indian talent on a global stage and provided a platform for Indian filmmakers to compete with the best in the world.

Despite the disappointment of not winning, All We Imagine As Light has already made a lasting impact. Its recognition at the Golden Globes serves as a testament to the growing influence of Indian cinema on the international stage and a beacon of hope for future generations of Indian filmmakers.

The 82nd Golden Globes also saw its share of memorable moments, from Nikki Glaser’s witty opening monologue to heartfelt acceptance speeches from the winners. The ceremony served as a reminder of the power of storytelling and the importance of recognizing and celebrating artistic excellence.