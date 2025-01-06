‘Pushpa 2’ breaks records: Allu Arjun’s film surpasses ‘Baahubali 2’ as India’s highest-grossing movie

Sukumar’s magnum opus, Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, has scripted history by becoming India’s highest-grossing film.

Released on December 5, 2024, with paid premieres a day earlier, the film has amassed a staggering $219.72 million crore gross worldwide and $172.55 million gross in India within just 32 days.

This record-breaking feat dethrones SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which held the position for eight years.

The team behind Pushpa 2 shared the exciting milestone on social media, writing, “#Pushpa2TheRule is now Indian Cinema’s INDUSTRY HIT with THE HIGHEST EVER COLLECTION FOR A MOVIE IN INDIA. The WILDFIRE BLOCKBUSTER crosses a gross of 1831 CRORES in 32 days worldwide.” This announcement marked a moment of celebration for fans and the film industry alike.

According to Sacnilk, the film’s domestic collection of $168,181,818 has officially surpassed Baahubali 2’s lifetime earnings of $17,133,010,882.

While Dangal remains the highest-grossing Indian film globally with over $240,000,000, much of its earnings came from international markets, particularly China. Whether Pushpa 2 can surpass Dangal‘s worldwide record remains a topic of speculation.

As a sequel to 2021’s Pushpa: The Rise, which achieved moderate success due to the pandemic, Pushpa 2: The Rule has taken the franchise to unprecedented heights.

Allu Arjun’s portrayal of Pushpa Raj has been lauded, with his gripping performance contributing significantly to the film’s success.

The sequel not only expanded on its predecessor’s story but also delivered a cinematic experience that captivated audiences nationwide.

The film’s success has also paved the way for the third installment, Pushpa 3: The Rampage, which was teased at the end of Pushpa 2. However, production on the sequel has yet to begin.

Baahubali 2, featuring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Anushka Shetty, was a milestone in Indian cinema, achieving iconic status since its release in 2017. Breaking its record was no small feat, but Pushpa 2 managed to do so by resonating with audiences across languages and regions.

Meanwhile, Dangal, starring Aamir Khan, remains a benchmark globally. Despite earning ₹535 crore gross in India, the bulk of its revenue came from international markets, particularly China, where it enjoyed unparalleled success. This raises the question of whether Pushpa 2 can match its global appeal.

Pushpa 2’s box office performance underscores the growing influence of South Indian cinema in reshaping the Indian film industry’s landscape. All eyes are now on whether this wildfire blockbuster can surpass Dangal’s global collection, solidifying its place in cinematic history.