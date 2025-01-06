US woman shares cultural shock of Indian dinner etiquette: ‘Imagine my surprise’

Cultural differences often shape social interactions, traditions, and communication styles, offering unique insights into how societies operate. For Instagrammer Kristen Fischer, who moved to Delhi, India, from the United States in 2021, one of the most challenging adjustments has been adapting to Indian dinner party customs.

In a now-viral Instagram video, Kristen candidly shared her surprise at the stark contrast between mealtime etiquette in the two countries. Unlike in America, where meals are typically served promptly upon arrival and conversation follows, Indian dinner parties emphasize socializing before eating.

“I am used to being served food right away when coming to someone’s home for dinner. I am always sitting there hungry and wondering when food will be served,” Kristen explained in the video.

She noted, “In India, the conversation is before the meal, and in America, the conversation is after the meal. This was, and still is, the hardest cultural difference for me coming to India.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristen Fischer (@kristenfischer3)

Kristen described her initial experience hosting a dinner in India, where guests arrived late and didn’t expect food to be served immediately. She recalled preparing a hot meal in advance, as per American custom, only to find herself perplexed. “Imagine my surprise when people don’t show up on time and don’t want to eat right away like I am used to,” she said.

- Advertisement -

She added, “How do you serve guests hours after they arrive? Wouldn’t the food be cold? Or I would have to be in the kitchen making the food the whole time and not enjoying being with my guests.”

Kristen further shared anecdotes of her challenges as a guest at Indian dinner parties. On one occasion, she left a gathering without eating because the meal hadn’t been served even at 11 pm.

“I have been at friends’ homes multiple times and left after 11 pm, and they still have not served dinner. They are asking why I am leaving so early, and I’m thinking to myself, it is late, and I need to go to bed,” she recounted.

In another instance, she resorted to fixing herself a sandwich at home after returning hungry from a dinner party. “I have left a dinner party without being served dinner, gone home to make a sandwich to eat, so I can have some dinner, and go to bed,” Kristen shared.

Kristen’s experiences highlight the cultural nuances that can challenge newcomers. While such traditions may initially feel puzzling, they also provide a deeper understanding of India’s emphasis on relationships, conversations, and the joy of lingering social moments.

Kristen’s video has sparked widespread conversation on social media, with users commenting on the differences in customs and how they reflect broader cultural values. Her candid reflections remind us of the complexity—and humor—of adapting to new cultural norms.