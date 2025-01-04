-0.7 C
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan quash divorce rumors with airport appearance

By: vibhuti

Date:

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 27: Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (R) Abhishek Bachchan arrive at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 27, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, made headlines with a rare public appearance together at the Mumbai airport. Accompanied by their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, the family was spotted returning from their New Year vacation, effectively putting to rest ongoing speculation about their marital discord.

In a video shared by paparazzi on Instagram, Abhishek was seen leading the way out of the airport while Aishwarya and Aaradhya followed closely behind. The paparazzi eagerly requested Abhishek to pose with Aishwarya for photos, but the actor continued walking towards their car. Aishwarya, however, stopped briefly to greet the photographers and wished them a “Happy New Year” with her trademark warmth.

 

During the walk, Aaradhya, in a playful moment, suddenly jumped. Concerned, Aishwarya asked her daughter if someone had pushed her, but Aaradhya responded with a smile. At the car, Abhishek waited patiently to ensure Aishwarya and Aaradhya entered safely before closing the door and taking his seat in the front. Aishwarya once again wished the gathered paparazzi well, saying, “Happy New Year. God bless.”

The Bachchan family’s travel outfits exuded comfort and understated elegance. Abhishek opted for a casual look with a sweatshirt, black pants, and white sneakers. Aishwarya donned a black sweatshirt paired with matching tights and sneakers, while Aaradhya sported a black sweatshirt, denim jeans, and sneakers.

Speculation about tension between Aishwarya and Abhishek began in mid-2024 when Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately at Anant Ambani’s wedding, while the rest of the Bachchan family, including Amitabh, Jaya, and Shweta Bachchan, attended together. Their recent joint appearances, however, including attending Aaradhya’s school annual day in December, have helped dispel these rumors.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, who tied the knot in 2007, remain one of Bollywood’s most celebrated couples. They welcomed Aaradhya in November 2011 and have often shared glimpses of their family life, maintaining a dignified public image.

On the professional front, Abhishek was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s I Want to Talk, which released in November 2024. His upcoming film, Housefull 5, is scheduled to hit theaters on June 6, 2025. The star-studded comedy, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, boasts an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya continues to captivate audiences with her sporadic yet impactful appearances on the big screen, balancing her professional commitments with her role as a mother.

