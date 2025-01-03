1.6 C
New York
Friday, January 3, 2025
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentRanveer Singh's turbaned look from Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' goes viral
Entertainment

Ranveer Singh’s turbaned look from Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar’ goes viral

By: vibhuti

Date:

Indian Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh poses as he watches play during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England, on June 16, 2019. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, has taken social media by storm after leaked images from the set surfaced online. The photos reveal Ranveer in a rugged, never-before-seen avatar featuring a turban, a beard, and a blood-stained face. Fans have been quick to praise the actor’s dramatic transformation and are eagerly anticipating his portrayal in the film.

In what is being touted as a significant departure from his previous roles, Ranveer Singh dons a turban on screen for the first time. Coupled with a muscular build and intense expressions, the actor’s look has been compared to his role as Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. Many fans noted the similarity in intensity, describing the turbaned appearance as “Khilji-like” but with a fresh twist.

The leaked photos suggest the film will have action-packed sequences. In one image, Ranveer is seen in a rural setting wearing a long kurta, wild long hair, and surrounded by men who appear to be part of his “gang.” Adding to the intrigue, reports indicate that Dhurandhar is based on actual events from India’s intelligence history, with Ranveer playing the role of a RAW agent.

The buzz around Ranveer’s transformation has been electric. Fans took to social media to express their excitement, with one user commenting, “Sardar look mein bhi Khilji wali intensity—Ranveer, you’re on fire!” Another fan reminisced about Padmaavat, saying, “I still can’t get over how amazing Ranveer looked as #Khilji! So excited to see him bring that power back!”

Comparisons with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, also emerged, with one fan declaring, “He was Animal before Animal.”

- Advertisement -

Ranveer Singh’s collaboration with Aditya Dhar has been highly anticipated since it was announced last year. Dhar, known for his blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, has assembled an impressive cast, including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.

The film is being produced by Jio Studios in collaboration with B62 Studios, helmed by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar. This marks another ambitious project for the team after their successful venture Article 370.

Ranveer shared the film’s announcement on Instagram with a striking black-and-white collage featuring the star-studded cast. The intense, brooding look of the ensemble, dressed in black, hinted at the serious and action-oriented tone of the movie.

Aditya Dhar’s knack for storytelling, combined with Ranveer Singh’s commitment to diving deep into his roles, promises a cinematic experience that fans won’t forget. The blend of action, drama, and historical intrigue, along with a stellar cast, positions Dhurandhar as one of the most anticipated films of the year.

As fans eagerly await the official release of the first-look poster and teaser, Ranveer’s turbaned appearance has already set the tone for a gripping narrative. Whether the actor manages to recreate the magic of Padmaavat or chart new territory remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—Dhurandhar is on everyone’s radar.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s chemistry sparks nostalgia as ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ re-releases
Yahoo Finance Is A Website That Provides Financial News, Press Release, Market Data, And Tools To Help Users Make Informed Investment Decisions.
Please Contact Us [email protected]

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s chemistry sparks nostalgia as ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ re-releases

Entertainment 0
Ayan Mukerji’s 2013 cult classic Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani...

Two dead, 19 injured in Fullerton plane crash; experimental aircraft hits warehouse

Trending 0
Tragedy struck Fullerton, California, on Thursday (2) afternoon when...

Allu Arjun granted regular bail in theatre stampede case following ‘Pushpa 2’ premiere tragedy

Entertainment 0
A Hyderabad court has granted actor Allu Arjun regular...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc