Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ shines on BAFTA longlist with three nods

Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia continues to make waves on the international stage with her poignant film All We Imagine As Light. Following its Golden Globes nominations, the film has now been longlisted for the 2025 BAFTA Awards in three prestigious categories: Best Director, Original Screenplay, and Best Film Not in the English Language.

On Friday, the British Academy announced the first round of voting results across 25 categories for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards. Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light stands tall in the race, competing against notable global entries.

In the Best Film Not in the English Language category, the film is pitted against prominent works like Black Dog (Gou Zhen), The Count of Monte Cristo, Emilia Pérez, Flow, and The Seed of the Sacred Fig.

Kapadia also features in the Best Director category alongside celebrated names like Sean Baker (Anora), Brady Corbet (The Brutalist), Edward Berger (Conclave), Denis Villeneuve (Dune: Part Two), and Alice Rohrwacher (La Chimera).

The Original Screenplay category sees her competing with works such as The Apprentice, Civil War, Heretic, Kneecap, and The Substance.

All We Imagine As Light is a heartfelt story centered on two Malayali nurses, Prabha and Anu, navigating life in Mumbai. Prabha’s world takes an unexpected turn when her estranged husband sends her a surprising gift, while Anu struggles to find privacy for moments of intimacy with her lover.

The film stars a talented ensemble cast, including Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon. Directed with an evocative lens by Payal Kapadia, the film captures the complexities of urban life with depth and nuance.

Kapadia’s masterpiece previously won the Grand Prix Award at the Cannes Film Festival, further cementing its reputation as a cinematic gem. For Indian audiences, the film became accessible via streaming on January 3, 2025.

While All We Imagine As Light has garnered significant attention, other strong contenders are dominating the BAFTA race. Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez, a Spanish-language music thriller picked up by Netflix, leads with 15 nominations, including Best Film and Director.

Edward Berger’s Conclave, a gripping mystery set within the Vatican, follows with 14 nominations, including Best Film and Leading Actor for Ralph Fiennes.

Payal Kapadia’s success underscores the growing global recognition of Indian cinema. Her work not only highlights compelling narratives but also bridges cultural divides, resonating with audiences worldwide.