Allu Arjun granted regular bail in theatre stampede case following ‘Pushpa 2’ premiere tragedy

A Hyderabad court has granted actor Allu Arjun regular bail in connection with the tragic stampede that occurred during the premiere of his highly anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The incident, which took place at Sandhya Theatre on December 4, led to the death of a 35-year-old woman and the hospitalization of her nine-year-old son due to asphyxiation. The stampede was triggered by an overwhelming crowd that gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor.

If a Superstar can be arrested for ‘Negligence’ then why not Minister for the same!? If Allu Arjun can be arrested for Negligence which resulted to 1 De@th, then why not Ashwini Vaishnaw for 100s of De@ths? #AlluArjunArrest #AlluArjun pic.twitter.com/UFzIb82uvE — Veena Jain (@DrJain21) December 13, 2024

Arjun, who was arrested on December 13, was initially released the following day after securing interim bail from the Telangana High Court for four weeks. This bail period, set to end on January 10, has now transitioned into regular bail, as ruled by the Nampally court on Friday (3).

The court directed Arjun to furnish two sureties of $602 each and appear before the investigating officer on Sunday (5), as confirmed by his lawyer, Ashok Reddy.

The tragic incident has cast a shadow over the success of Pushpa 2, sparking debates over public safety at celebrity events. Hyderabad Police filed a case against Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 118(1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police Commissioner C.V. Anand stated that the nine-year-old boy hospitalized during the incident might have suffered brain damage due to oxygen deprivation caused by the stampede. The sheer magnitude of the crowd overwhelmed local security, exacerbating the tragedy.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy criticized Arjun during a state assembly session on December 21, accusing the actor of conducting a “roadshow” without police permission. He called out celebrities for failing to collaborate with law enforcement to maintain public safety.

“Actors, when appearing in public, must work with the police to ensure law and order,” the Chief Minister stated, emphasizing that crowd control is a shared responsibility.

Arjun has strongly denied the accusations against him, describing them as “humiliating” and amounting to “character assassination.” Addressing the media, he stated:

“A lot of misinformation is going around. I am not trying to blame anyone, any department, or political leader… It is humiliating and feels like character assassination. Please don’t judge me.”

The actor added, “Permission was sought from the theatre management. The police cleared the way, so I went in. I am a lawabiding citizen. I would have left if I were told that there is no permission.”

In the wake of the tragedy, Arjun offered $30,120 as compensation to the victim’s family, while the film’s director contributed $6,024. Arjun’s father, Allu Arvind, later announced an additional ₹2 crore to support the bereaved family.

The incident also prompted discussions within the Telugu film industry. At a meeting attended by prominent figures such as Arjun’s father and producer Dil Raju, officials reiterated the importance of maintaining safety standards during high-profile events.

Meanwhile, the father of the nine-year-old boy expressed his willingness to withdraw the case against Arjun, telling NDTV that he holds no grudge against the actor.

The Pushpa 2 premiere, which was meant to celebrate the sequel to the blockbuster hit, has now become a somber reminder of the need for enhanced safety measures during public events involving celebrities. As legal proceedings continue, the incident underscores the challenges of managing massive crowds drawn by star power.