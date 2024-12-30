Pawan Kalyan on Allu Arjun’s arrest: ‘Law is equal for all’

In a candid interaction with the media, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan shared his views on the Sandhya Theatre stampede incident in Hyderabad. The tragedy, which occurred on December 4 during a screening of Pushpa 2, claimed the life of a 35-year-old woman, Revathi, and left her son injured.

The chaos was triggered by the presence of Allu Arjun, who had visited the theater to surprise fans. Following the incident, Hyderabad police arrested the actor, though he was granted bail shortly after.

Pawan Kalyan, who is related to Allu Arjun through his elder brother Chiranjeevi’s family, refrained from directly criticizing the Telangana Police, emphasizing that the law must apply equally to everyone. “The law is equal for all, and I do not blame the police. They acted with public safety in mind,” he said. He suggested that the theater staff should have taken precautionary measures or alerted Allu Arjun about potential risks during his visit.

Reflecting on the tragedy, Kalyan expressed deep regret over the loss of life and highlighted the importance of empathy and accountability.

“It would have been better if someone had visited the victim’s family earlier on behalf of Allu Arjun. Revathi’s death shocked me. This tragedy could have been mitigated if there had been a gesture of humanity—a visit to the victim’s family, expressing regret and support. The lack of such a gesture is what has fueled public anger,” he noted.

Kalyan stressed that Allu Arjun himself feels the weight of the incident and the pain of knowing a life was lost.

Pawan Kalyan acknowledged the collaborative nature of cinema and argued that it is unfair to hold Allu Arjun solely responsible for the incident. He praised Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for handling the situation appropriately.

“Revanth Reddy is a great leader who has risen from humble beginnings. Unlike others, he focuses on delivering benefits to his state. His flexibility on ticket price regulations has significantly boosted box office collections for films like Pushpa 2 and Salaar. His leadership has ensured that the Telugu film industry thrives while maintaining law and order,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan also recalled how his elder brother, Chiranjeevi, managed interactions with fans during screenings in the past, often wearing a mask to avoid drawing attention. He highlighted the importance of balancing public enthusiasm with safety measures, especially for celebrities with massive fan followings.

The Sandhya Theatre stampede has sparked a broader debate about accountability in such incidents. While some argue that Allu Arjun cannot be held liable for actions beyond his control, others believe public figures must exercise greater caution during high-profile events. Amid these discussions, a delegation from the Telugu film industry met with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who reassured them of the government’s support for the industry but emphasized that law enforcement would not be compromised under any circumstances.