Vicky Kaushal lauds Asha Bhosle’s iconic Tauba Tauba performance, calls her a ‘Legend’ | Watch video

Legendary Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle proved once again why she remains an unparalleled icon in the music industry. At a recent concert in Dubai, the 91-year-old left the audience spellbound with her performance of Tauba Tauba, a chartbuster from the film Bad Newz, which originally gained popularity for its catchy tune and Vicky Kaushal’s stylish dance moves. Not only did Asha Bhosle sing the number flawlessly, but she also recreated the signature hook step that made the song a viral sensation.

The actor, whose suave moves in Tauba Tauba were a key factor in the song’s success, couldn’t contain his admiration. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Vicky Kaushal shared a video of Asha Bhosle’s performance and added a heartfelt caption:

“What an absolute legend!!! Asha ji ❤️🙏😭.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KadaK FM (@kadakfm)

His post quickly went viral, with fans praising both the veteran singer’s energy and the actor’s gracious acknowledgment of her tribute.

The song’s creator, Punjabi singer and lyricist Karan Aujla, also shared his feelings about the moment on Instagram. He expressed his gratitude and awe, writing:

- Advertisement -

“The living goddess of music just performed Tauba Tauba. A song written by a kid that grew up in a small village, with no music background and no music knowledge. A melody made by someone who does not know how to play any instrument.

The song has received a lot of love and recognition among not only fans but also music artists, but this moment is truly iconic and one I will never forget. I am truly blessed and thankful. This has really inspired me to keep giving you all such melodies and create more memories together.”

Karan, who is currently on a nationwide music tour, was overwhelmed by the recognition his song received from one of India’s most celebrated singers.

Known for her versatility and charisma, Asha Bhosle has consistently pushed boundaries throughout her illustrious career. Her ability to adapt to contemporary music styles while maintaining the essence of her classical roots has endeared her to multiple generations.

In Dubai, her performance of Tauba Tauba wasn’t just a musical highlight; it became a celebration of her enduring legacy. Fans at the concert and those who later viewed the video online were unanimous in their praise, calling it a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

The emotional reactions weren’t limited to the Dubai concert. Earlier this month, Vicky Kaushal made a surprise appearance at one of Karan Aujla’s Mumbai shows. Dancing to the beats of Tauba Tauba, Vicky left the audience cheering. He also took a moment to praise Karan and his journey, saying, “Your parents must be so proud of you.” These heartfelt words brought Karan to tears, creating yet another memorable moment tied to the song.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has an exciting lineup of projects. He will next be seen in Chhava, a historical drama based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Additionally, he is currently filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated movie Love and War.

With his natural charisma and consistent dedication to his craft, Vicky continues to win hearts both on-screen and off. His heartfelt appreciation for Asha Bhosle’s performance further solidifies his reputation as a grounded and humble star.