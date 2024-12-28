California resident wins Mega Millions $1.22 billion jackpot

A lucky player in California has won the staggering $1.22 billion Mega Millions jackpot, claimed in Friday night’s draw. The winning ticket purchased in California marks the fifth-largest prize in the history of the popular lottery game.

The winning numbers drawn were 3, 7, 37, 49, and 55, with the gold Mega Ball being 6. The Megaplier for the draw was 3X. The estimated $1.22 billion jackpot carried a lump-sum cash payout option of $549.7 million. Winners typically choose this cash option over the annuity, which is distributed as one initial payment followed by 29 annual installments.

The odds of hitting the grand prize remain daunting at 1 in 302,575,350, making this win even more remarkable.

In addition to the jackpot winner, four other players had reason to celebrate. Two players from California and one each from Arizona, Missouri, and Texas matched all five white balls to win $1 million each. These secondary winners underscore the nationwide appeal of Mega Millions, which is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

This latest jackpot win ends a streak dating back to September 10, when a player in Texas claimed an $810 million prize, now the eighth-largest in the game’s history. Mega Millions’ record jackpot of $1.602 billion was won in Florida on August 8, 2023, making it the third-largest lottery prize ever awarded globally. The top two spots belong to Powerball, with California players winning $2.04 billion in 2022 and $1.765 billion in 2023.

The buildup to billion-dollar prizes has become a hallmark of Mega Millions and Powerball. With players flocking to buy tickets as jackpots grow, the excitement and anticipation create a lottery frenzy nationwide. The multi-state nature of the game and the steep odds contribute to these record-breaking prizes, captivating the imaginations of millions.

The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, with an estimated grand prize of $20 million and a cash option of $9 million. For those looking to try their luck, tickets are available until 9:45 p.m. on the evening of the draw.

Players can participate by selecting five numbers from 1 to 70 and a gold Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. For an additional $1, the Megaplier can be added, potentially multiplying non-jackpot winnings by up to 5X.

Mega Millions is one of the most popular lottery games in the United States, thanks to its massive jackpots and extensive reach. The game is played in almost every state, making it a unifying pastime for Americans dreaming of life-changing winnings.

As always, lottery organizers encourage players to play responsibly and remember that lottery games are a form of entertainment rather than a guaranteed way to make money. While the odds of winning the grand prize are slim, smaller prizes can still provide joy to participants across the country.

This latest jackpot win in California is another chapter in Mega Millions’ storied history of creating instant millionaires and billionaires. As the lottery game continues to grow in popularity, players nationwide eagerly await the next chance to strike it rich.