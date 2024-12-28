Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt announce engagement after Christmas proposal

Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt are officially engaged, taking their long-standing relationship to the next level.

Hannity proposed to Earhardt over Christmas at their home church, a location that reflects their shared deep faith. The couple expressed gratitude for the love and support of their families, especially their children, who are “overjoyed” by the news.

“We are incredibly thankful to our families for their unwavering support during this joyful time,” Hannity and Earhardt shared.

The couple’s bond over faith has been central to their relationship, making the church proposal particularly meaningful. After the engagement, they met with their minister to commemorate the occasion.

Despite preferring privacy, Hannity and Earhardt have successfully navigated a long-distance relationship between New York, where Earhardt co-hosts “FOX & Friends,” and Florida, where Hannity hosts his primetime show “Hannity.” Both have renewed long-term contracts with FOX News Media.

Previously married, the couple maintains amicable relationships with their ex-spouses and prioritizes co-parenting. Earhardt continues to share a seamless parenting dynamic with her former husband, while Hannity remains a dedicated father.

Hannity has been a fixture at FOX News since its 1996 launch, hosting top-rated programs like “Hannity” and his new FOX Nation series, “Sean.” Earhardt, a co-host of the No. 1-rated morning show “FOX & Friends,” is also a bestselling author and host of “Ainsley’s Bible Study” on FOX Nation.

The engagement marks a joyful milestone for the couple, whose shared values and mutual respect have strengthened their relationship over time.