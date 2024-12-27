Hania Aamir reveals harassment incident at Dallas event, apologizes to fans

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, known for her role in Mere Humsafar, took to social media to share a harrowing experience at an event in Dallas, where she and her team were allegedly assaulted by the event organizers. In a heartfelt post, she detailed the series of events that led to an abrupt end to the gathering and expressed her love and gratitude toward her fans while apologizing for the unfortunate turn of events.

Hania began her post by reaffirming her deep affection and respect for her fans. “It is no secret that I love and respect my fans more than words can describe. Everyone who came to meet us at the Dallas event, I love you to bits, and it’s unfortunate that it had to end so abruptly,” she wrote.

The actress explained that the trouble began when one of the organizers verbally abused her manager. Recalling the incident, Hania stated, “Everyone saw videos of me walking to the crowd, taking pictures, and everything was fine. When I was going back to my seat, I heard one of the organizers verbally abuse my manager. I walked up to her and asked what had happened. I told the man (one of the organizers) that he could not speak to her like this. She was distraught and went backstage. I followed her to make sure she was okay, and Fahad, being a gentleman, also came to check up on her.”

Hania went on to explain that the team decided to continue the event by taking photos with fans backstage. However, the situation escalated further when the same organizer confronted them. “At this point, he came running after us, calling us names, telling us to get out, calling off the security protocols, and verbally assaulted us even more,” she shared.

The actress expressed her frustration with the lack of respect and accountability in such situations, especially for women in male-dominated fields. “Just because us women are in male-dominated fields gives you no right to assume that you can get away with almost anything and that we will not take a stand for ourselves,” she wrote passionately.

Concluding her post, Hania addressed her fans directly, apologizing for how the event ended and reiterating her love for them. “I would like to apologize to every single one of you who came. I dearly love every single one of you. I am sorry things had to end this way.”

Despite the upsetting ordeal, Hania’s post has drawn support from her fans, who praised her for standing up for her team and addressing the issue publicly.