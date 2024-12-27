Shruti Haasan reflects on parents Kamal Haasan and Sarika’s divorce: “Independence is a silent, unapplauded battle”

Shruti Haasan, daughter of iconic actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika, has candidly spoken about her parents’ divorce and the life lessons she drew from their separation. Born into a family deeply rooted in the arts and cinema, Shruti’s childhood blended creativity, comfort, and privilege. However, her life took a transformative turn when her parents decided to end their marriage, an experience that shaped her views on independence and resilience.

In a podcast with Pinkvilla, Shruti opened up about her upbringing and how the divorce impacted her. “See, I was born in a very beautiful family—artistic, intelligent parents, and by the grace of God, lots of comforts. But I have seen the other side of it as well. When my parents split up, everything changed. That’s when I realised the value of financial independence and personality-dependent independence,” she shared. For Shruti, watching her mother walk out of the marriage was a defining moment that underscored the importance of women’s independence.

Kamal Haasan and Sarika’s love story began on the sets of the 1984 film Raaj Tilak, eventually leading to marriage. However, their union faced numerous challenges. Despite efforts to make the relationship work, the couple decided to part ways, finalizing their divorce in 2004. Shruti revealed that her parents approached the situation with maturity, prioritizing open communication and their children’s well-being above all else.

Reflecting on her mother’s journey, Shruti noted, “We always see how men’s independence is greatly celebrated. But for women, independence is often a silent, ‘un-applauded’ battle. I would also like to say that we don’t need to announce, ‘I am an independent feminist’ every day. A lot of women relate to this—there is no one to applaud for us. We have to live every day, pay our bills, and it’s a normal part of life.”

For Shruti and her younger sister Akshara, their parents’ separation was undoubtedly a painful experience, but it also offered clarity about the complexities of family relationships. “Of course, it is painful for the children as well as the parents. But this is a normal part of so many homes today. There are homes where, for society, the parents stay together, and sometimes, there’s more pain in those homes because it’s hidden,” she explained.

Despite the challenges, Shruti fondly recalled the happier times when her parents were together. “When they were together and happy, they were the most beautiful couple I have ever seen. They worked together, went to sets together—mumma would do costumes, and the whole family was involved in movies. I was in the costume department, and Akshara worked as an assistant director,” she said, reminiscing about their shared passion for cinema.

Ultimately, Shruti expressed understanding for her parents’ decision to part ways. “They tried a lot, but they couldn’t make it work. Individually, they are very talented people, and I am happy they are still my parents. If they are happy separately, it’s good for us too,” she concluded.