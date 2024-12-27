Honey Singh breaks silence on decade-long feud with Badshah, calls out mockery and insincerity

The Indian rap industry’s long-standing rivalry between titans Honey Singh and Badshah has been a topic of intrigue and speculation for years. In a candid interview with India Today Digital, Honey Singh finally opened up about the decade-long feud, sharing his perspective on what went wrong and why reconciliation seems unlikely.

Honey Singh began by addressing years of personal attacks he claims to have endured. “He [Badshah] is one of those who spit and then licks it back; just watch, he’ll flip again,” Honey remarked, dismissing any sincerity from Badshah’s previous statements. Accusing Badshah of mocking him through music and public statements, Honey Singh said, “A fight happens between two people when both are involved. For 10 years, one man kept abusing me, mocking my illness, and I never responded.”

Their rivalry traces back to the days of Mafia Mundeer, a popular rap collective that included Honey Singh, Badshah, Ikka, Lil Golu, and Raftaar. During their collaboration, they created chart-topping tracks like Khol Botal and Delhi Ke Deewane, earning fame as a group. However, as their popularity grew, so did tensions, leading to an eventual split.

Honey Singh and Badshah, once considered inseparable as colleagues, became competitors after the fallout. Over the years, both artists have subtly and sometimes openly taken digs at each other. Honey Singh’s remarks in the interview shed light on how the animosity deepened, with Badshah allegedly targeting him during his health struggles and creative breaks.

Honey Singh’s absence from the music scene due to his bipolar disorder and alcoholism has been well-documented. During this time, Badshah rose to prominence, producing hits and redefining Indian rap. Fans and media often speculated about whether Badshah’s ascension came at the expense of his former collaborator’s decline. Honey’s recent comments suggest that these public narratives have further fueled their contentious relationship.

Despite their rivalry, both artists have carved unique niches in the music industry. Honey Singh is credited with revolutionizing Indian pop and rap music, bringing an international flair to Bollywood hits. Meanwhile, Badshah has cemented his position as a commercial powerhouse with chart-topping numbers and collaborations across various genres.

When asked if reconciliation could ever be possible, Honey Singh appeared skeptical, hinting that Badshah’s intentions were not genuine. “He’s mocked me for years, even during my toughest times. I’ve never retaliated, but I don’t think things will change anytime soon,” he concluded.

Fans of both rappers remain divided, with some hoping for collaboration and resolution while others revel in the drama that keeps the industry buzzing. For now, the feud between Honey Singh and Badshah adds another chapter to the ongoing saga of Indian rap’s evolution.