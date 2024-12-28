Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ teaser postponed to honor former Indian prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh

The highly anticipated teaser of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Sikandar, initially set to release on the actor’s 59th birthday, December 27, has been postponed following the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. The producers, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, announced the decision as a mark of respect for the late leader.

Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age-related medical complications, was a towering figure in Indian politics and economics. He served as India’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, earning recognition as the architect of the country’s economic liberalization in 1991. His contributions to India’s development left an indelible mark on the nation.

In light of his passing, the makers of Sikandar took to social media to express their condolences and announce the delay. On X (formerly Twitter), they shared, “In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to December 28 at 11:07 am. Our thoughts are with the nation during this time of mourning. Thank you for understanding.”

Originally scheduled for Salman Khan’s birthday, the teaser will now launch on December 28. Despite the delay, the makers treated fans to a new poster featuring Salman in a rugged look, wielding a spear. While his full face remains obscured, the poster offers a glimpse into the intensity and action-packed storyline of the movie. Salman also shared the poster on Instagram, further building anticipation among his followers.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar promises a blend of action, drama, and emotion, catering to audiences across all demographics. The film is scheduled for an Eid 2025 release, making it Salman’s first major feature after Tiger 3 (2023). Although Khan appeared in cameos in Singham Again and the upcoming Baby John, Sikandar marks his full-fledged return to the big screen.

Last month, Salman shared a behind-the-scenes image from the film’s sets, dressed in a light blue shirt, which instantly went viral. While the teaser is being unveiled, the film’s production is still ongoing and is expected to wrap up by January 2025.

Dr. Manmohan Singh’s legacy extends beyond his tenure as Prime Minister. A renowned economist, he played a pivotal role in shaping India’s New Economic Policy in 1991, which transformed the country’s economy. Known for his humility and intellect, Singh led India through challenging times, balancing economic reforms with political acumen.

Born on September 26, 1932, in Gah, Punjab (now in Pakistan), Singh earned his education from Cambridge and Oxford before serving in various prominent roles, including Governor of the Reserve Bank of India and Finance Minister. His calm demeanor and focus on progress won him respect across party lines.

Fans eagerly await the 80-second teaser, which will now release on Saturday (28) at 11:07 am, offering a sneak peek into Salman Khan’s action-packed return to the big screen.

As the nation pays homage to Dr. Manmohan Singh, the makers of Sikandar have struck a respectful balance between honoring the late leader and celebrating the spirit of cinema.