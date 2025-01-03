Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela’s song ‘Dabidi Dibidi’ slammed for obscene choreography

The much-anticipated song Dabidi Dibidi from the upcoming Telugu film Daaku Maharaaj, featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela, has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media. Released just a day ago, the track has been met with a mix of curiosity and criticism, particularly for its choreography and presentation.

The music video showcases Balakrishna in a high-energy role, performing lively dance moves alongside Rautela. While the song, composed by renowned music director Thaman S, boasts catchy beats and vibrant visuals, it has not been spared from social media scrutiny. Several users have labeled it a “cringefest,” pointing out what they perceive as inappropriate choreography and lyrics.

One social media user expressed disappointment, calling the choreography awkward and mismatched. Sharing a clip from the song, the user wrote, “What on earth did I just watch? A grown man dancing so inappropriately with someone who could be his daughter (sic).” This sentiment was echoed by another user who commented on X (formerly Twitter), “What a culture, Sir. Only Bollywood makes cheap vulgar songs, Sir (sic).”

Critics have also drawn attention to the song’s lack of subtlety and grace, with some labeling the dance steps outdated and poorly executed. One post read, “#DabidiDibidi worst song and choreography. Elanti lucha steps 80s lo kuda veyyaledu (Even in the 80s, such lousy steps weren’t done) (sic).” Another harsh comment dubbed the song “the worst” and criticized the growing trend of crass content in commercial cinema.

Despite the backlash, Dabidi Dibidi has its share of supporters who appreciate the vibrant energy of the video. Some fans defended the song, praising Thaman S’s composition and the star power of Balakrishna and Rautela. For them, the track is a lively addition to the film’s soundtrack and a celebration of high-energy dance.

Daaku Maharaaj, written and directed by Bobby Kolli, features Bobby Deol as the main antagonist. The film also boasts an ensemble cast, including Chandini Chowdhary, Pragya Jaiswal, and Shraddha Srinath. With its music composed by Thaman S, the movie aims to blend action, drama, and an energetic soundtrack to appeal to a wide audience.

The film is slated for release on January 12, 2025, and expectations remain high despite the mixed reception of its first song. Daaku Maharaaj’s teaser has already generated buzz for its dramatic action sequences and compelling performances. Whether the movie will overcome the criticism surrounding Dabidi Dibidi and deliver a box-office hit remains to be seen.