Golden Globes 2025 Payal Kapadia makes history with Best Director nomination for ‘All We Imagine As Light’

Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia has scripted history by earning a nomination for Best Director at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards for her critically acclaimed film All We Imagine As Light. Announced on December 9 by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut, the film also received a nod in the Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language category, cementing its global acclaim.

This marks the first time an Indian director has been nominated in the Best Director category at the Golden Globes. Kapadia joins a distinguished group of nominees including Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez), Sean Baker (Anora), Edward Berger (Conclave), Brady Corbet (The Brutalist), and Coralie Fargeat (The Substance).

Reflecting its widespread recognition, All We Imagine As Light was recently named Best International Film by both the New York Film Critics Circle and the Gotham Awards. Additionally, it earned the title of Best Film of the Year from the prestigious Sight and Sound magazine. The publication also included Anora, La Chimera, Dahomey, and Hard Truths among its top five picks of the year.

Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, the film explores themes of love, longing, and loneliness through the lives of three women in bustling Mumbai—two Malayali nurses, Prabha and Anu, and their friend Parvati. It won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, marking the start of its awards-season success.

Despite its critical acclaim, All We Imagine As Light was not chosen as India’s official entry for the Oscars. Instead, the selection committee opted for Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies. Nevertheless, the film’s international success has made it a significant contender on the global stage. Distributed in the US by Janus Films and Sideshow and released in India by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media, the film continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards will stream live in India on Lionsgate Play on January 6, starting at 6:30 AM IST.