Indian American support shifts as H-1B visa policies tighten under Trump

Highlights:

Indians account for 70–74 percent of all H-1B visa approvals

Denial rates rose from 6 percent (2016) to nearly 30 percent (2020)

Second term introduces H-1B visa fees up to $100,000

Over 1 million Indians remain stuck in green card backlogs

Policies increasingly favor high-salary, high-skill H-1B visa applicants

For Indian professionals, the H-1B visa remains central to career mobility, income growth, and long-term settlement in the United States. With Indians accounting for nearly three-quarters of all H-1B visa approvals, even small policy changes have a disproportionate impact. Recent shifts under Donald Trump have altered both access to the H-1B visa and broader sentiment among Indian Americans.

H-1B visa trends and Indian American sentiment

Data suggests that Indian American support for Trump has weakened, with disapproval reaching 71 percent. This shift comes alongside significant changes to the H-1B visa system, which many Indian professionals rely on. Immigration policy has become a key factor influencing perceptions, particularly as rules increasingly affect employment opportunities and long-term residency prospects.

While earlier policies focused on protecting American jobs, recent measures tied to the H-1B visa have added financial and administrative barriers. These changes are shaping both migration decisions and political sentiment within the Indian diaspora.

- Advertisement -

H-1B visa policy during Trump’s first term (2017–2021)

During Trump’s first term, the H-1B visa program saw heightened scrutiny under the “Buy American, Hire American” framework. Denial rates rose sharply from about 6 percent in 2016 to 24 percent in 2018, reaching nearly 30 percent by 2020.

Despite this, Indian professionals continued to dominate H-1B visa approvals. On average, they secured around 73.9 percent of all visas issued annually. This reflected continued demand from the U.S. technology sector, where Indian talent remained a key component of the workforce.

However, structural challenges intensified. More than one million Indians became stuck in employment-based green card backlogs, with waiting periods extending into decades. The pandemic further disrupted the H-1B visa pipeline, as visa suspensions in 2020 delayed thousands of applications.

Naturalization rates among Indians remained steady at approximately 7.34 percent, suggesting that long-term settlement continued despite tightening H-1B visa conditions.

H-1B visa changes in Trump’s second term (2025–present)

The second term has introduced more restrictive measures, particularly through cost increases and eligibility filters in the H-1B visa system. Visa fees have reportedly risen to as much as $100,000 per petition, compared with the earlier $2,000 to $5,000 range.

This change has effectively reshaped access to the H-1B visa, favoring higher-paid applicants while making it more difficult for entry-level professionals to qualify. With the median H-1B visa salary around $94,000, the new fee structure places added pressure on both employers and applicants.

Additional policy adjustments have compounded these effects. The removal of 540-day Employment Authorization Document extensions has affected many Indian families, especially spouses. At the same time, visa appointment delays and administrative bottlenecks have extended timelines, with some applicants facing waits into 2027.

H-1B visa comparison: First term vs second term

The shift in H-1B visa policy between the two terms is defined by approach. The first term emphasized scrutiny, increasing denial rates while still allowing high approval volumes due to economic demand.

In contrast, the second term focuses on structural barriers within the H-1B visa framework. Higher costs and stricter eligibility rules reduce the number of applicants entering the system. The emphasis has moved from preventing misuse to reshaping the applicant pool toward high-income, specialized workers.

Green card backlogs remain unresolved, continuing to affect over one million Indians waiting for permanent residency through the H-1B visa pathway.

H-1B visa impact: Opportunities for high-skilled professionals

For some applicants, changes to the H-1B visa system may bring advantages. By limiting lower-wage hiring, the policies could contribute to higher salaries for top-tier professionals.

Highly skilled workers in sectors such as technology, engineering, and healthcare continue to find demand in the United States. Strong economic ties between India and the U.S. also support continued reliance on Indian talent through the H-1B visa route.

H-1B visa challenges: Costs, delays, and uncertainty

For many others, the impact of H-1B visa restrictions has been negative. Rising denial rates, higher costs, and prolonged processing times have disrupted career plans. Employers face increased financial burdens, while applicants deal with uncertainty.

Family-level effects are also significant. Restrictions on spousal work permits and delays in visa processing have affected household stability for many Indian migrants on the H-1B visa.

At the same time, enforcement measures and compliance requirements have increased concerns about deportation risks and legal vulnerabilities.