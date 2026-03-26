US visa delays leave thousands of H-1B visa holders stranded in India

Highlights:

Thousands of H-1B visa holders remain stuck in India due to visa appointment delays

Immigration attorneys warn of business disruption and workforce instability

Limited H-1B visa appointment slots now extend into 2027

Experts say lack of urgency from the US government is worsening the crisis

Employers urged to escalate concerns to lawmakers to address H-1B visa delays

Thousands of H-1B visa holders are currently unable to return to the United States due to ongoing delays in visa stamping appointments across US consulates in India. The H-1B visa backlog has created uncertainty for skilled professionals and the companies that depend on them, with no immediate resolution in sight.

The issue has intensified in recent months as appointment availability for H-1B visa renewals remains extremely limited. Many applicants are now seeing the earliest available slots pushed as far as March 2027. This prolonged wait has effectively left thousands of Indian professionals stranded after traveling home for routine visa renewals.

The H-1B visa situation is affecting both employees and employers. While some companies have allowed temporary remote work arrangements, many roles require physical presence in the United States, making the delays a significant operational challenge.

Lack of urgency on H-1B visa crisis raises concerns

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Immigration attorney Emily Neumann said the lack of urgency from US authorities is particularly concerning. She pointed out that there has been little visible pressure from lawmakers on the US Department of State to address the H-1B visa backlog.

In previous situations involving visa delays, members of Congress have intervened to push for increased appointment availability. However, such efforts appear limited in the current H-1B visa situation.

She emphasized that unless companies actively raise concerns, there is unlikely to be any meaningful action. Neumann urged US-based employers to contact congressional representatives and senators to highlight how the H-1B visa delays are affecting business operations, workforce stability, and international mobility.

Neumann also noted that the responsibility for resolving the H-1B visa crisis lies with the State Department and Secretary Marco Rubio, who have the authority to expand appointment capacity or implement policy changes.

Policy concerns linked to H-1B visa delays

Another immigration attorney, Rahul Reddy, offered a different interpretation of the ongoing H-1B visa delays. He suggested that the situation may be connected to broader policy approaches under Donald Trump.

Reddy said that while the administration may not be able to impose direct legal restrictions on H-1B visa holders already in the United States, it can create indirect barriers. These barriers, he argued, are particularly impactful for individuals traveling outside the country who require visa stamping to return.

He noted that authorities appear to be focusing on measures that affect H-1B visa holders abroad, rather than those already residing in the United States. This approach, according to Reddy, reflects lessons learned from past legal challenges to immigration restrictions.

H-1B visa appointment backlog worsens after policy changes

The H-1B visa appointment crisis reportedly worsened following a mass rescheduling of visa interviews in December 2025. This disruption has been linked to expanded social media vetting requirements for both H-1B visa and H-4 applicants.

As a result, many individuals who traveled to India late last year for visa renewals remain unable to secure new appointments. The lack of clarity around appointment availability has added to the uncertainty surrounding the H-1B visa process.

The backlog has also raised broader concerns about the reliability of the H-1B visa system, particularly for professionals who rely on predictable travel and employment timelines.

Business impact of ongoing H-1B visa delays

The continued disruption in H-1B visa processing is affecting global workforce mobility and business continuity. Companies that depend on highly skilled international workers are facing challenges in maintaining operations and project timelines.

Although remote work has provided a temporary solution for some employees, it is not viable for all roles. The prolonged absence of workers from the United States has created gaps in teams and increased uncertainty for employers.

Immigration experts warn that without coordinated action from policymakers and government agencies, the H-1B visa backlog is unlikely to improve in the near term. The current situation continues to leave thousands of professionals in limbo, with limited options and no clear timeline for resolution.