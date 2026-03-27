India cuts fuel taxes amid global oil uncertainty

Highlights:

India cuts excise duty on petrol and diesel by about $0.12 per liter

Move linked to rising global oil supply risks and geopolitical tensions

Immediate reduction in retail fuel prices may be limited

Taxes continue to form a large share of fuel prices in India

Policy balances inflation concerns with government revenue needs

India has reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by roughly $0.12 per liter in a policy move aimed at managing the impact of rising global oil risks. The decision comes as geopolitical tensions in West Asia increase concerns over supply disruptions, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route.

Following the cut, central excise duty on petrol has been lowered to around $0.04 per liter, while diesel excise duty has effectively been reduced to near zero. The move is intended to ease pressure on oil marketing companies (OMCs), which are facing higher crude oil costs due to global uncertainty.

Why India acted on fuel taxes now

The timing of India’s decision is closely tied to global developments. Tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran have raised the risk of disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a route that carries nearly 20 percent of the world’s oil supply.

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India remains highly dependent on imports, sourcing about 85 percent of its crude oil from overseas. Around 12–15 percent of these imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Any disruption in this corridor could increase oil prices, raise import costs, and push inflation higher in India.

By reducing excise duty, India is attempting to limit the domestic economic impact of these global risks, while supporting fuel retailers dealing with cost pressures.

India fuel prices: Will consumers see immediate relief?

Despite the tax cut, consumers in India may not see an immediate reduction in fuel prices. Retail fuel pricing does not always adjust instantly to global changes.

Oil marketing companies often absorb short-term fluctuations in crude oil prices to maintain price stability. As a result, the initial benefit of the excise duty cut may go toward offsetting losses for these companies rather than lowering pump prices.

Any visible reduction in fuel prices for consumers in India is likely to happen gradually, depending on global oil trends and pricing decisions by OMCs.

How fuel prices in India are calculated

Fuel prices in India are determined through multiple cost layers. Crude oil, priced in US dollars, is the base component, making exchange rates a key factor. A weaker rupee can increase fuel costs even if global oil prices remain stable.

A barrel of crude oil, equivalent to 159 liters, typically translates to about $0.42 to $0.54 per liter. Additional costs such as refining, freight, and insurance add around $0.04 to $0.06 per liter. OMCs then include a marketing margin of approximately $0.02 to $0.04 per liter.

Central excise duty is applied next, followed by dealer commissions of about $0.04 to $0.05 per liter. State governments then impose value-added tax (VAT), which varies across India.

India fuel taxes: A major component of retail prices

Taxes account for a significant portion of fuel prices in India. Before the latest reduction, central excise duty made up around 20–25 percent of the retail price, while state VAT contributed another 20–30 percent.

In total, taxes can account for 40–55 percent of the price consumers pay for fuel in India. The remaining portion includes crude oil costs, which contribute 35–45 percent, along with smaller components such as dealer commissions and OMC margins, typically around 5–8 percent.

For instance, if crude oil costs about $0.48 per liter, the final retail price after adding refining costs, margins, excise duty, VAT, and commissions can reach approximately $1.15 to $1.20 per liter.

India fuel price impact on inflation and economy

Fuel prices in India have a broad economic impact. Changes in fuel costs influence transportation and logistics expenses, which in turn affect the prices of goods and services across sectors.

Higher fuel prices can contribute to inflation, increasing the cost of essentials such as food and manufactured goods. At the same time, fuel taxes are a key revenue source for both central and state governments in India.

This creates a policy trade-off. Reducing taxes can help control inflation and support consumers, but it also reduces government revenue.