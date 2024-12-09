Katrina Kaif celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary with Vicky Kaushal with a heartfelt post

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, one of Bollywood’s most beloved couples, celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Monday, December 9, 2024. The couple, who tied the knot in a private yet lavish ceremony in Rajasthan, continue to charm fans with their love and camaraderie. To mark this special milestone, Katrina shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, accompanied by a candid picture of the two.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina called Vicky her “jaan” and “dil” in an emotional message that melted the hearts of her followers. The caption, “Dil tu, jaan tu… (heart emoji),” reflected the depth of their bond, garnering admiration from fans and friends alike.

The picture posted by Katrina showed the couple in a tender, romantic pose. Vicky, donning a sleek black shirt and stylish sunglasses, had his hand placed lovingly on Katrina’s shoulder. Meanwhile, Katrina looked radiant in a bright yellow top, paired with chic spectacles, exuding effortless elegance. Their warmth and affection were palpable in the image, which captured a quiet moment of togetherness.

Although the couple has not disclosed how or where they are celebrating their anniversary, fans were thrilled with the social media post. Many flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Comments such as “Happy anniversary,” “Cute tum log,” and “Best jodi” poured in, showcasing the love and admiration their relationship continues to inspire.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had kept their relationship private for a long time, only making it public with their wedding announcement. They exchanged vows on December 9, 2021, at the majestic Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The intimate wedding was attended by 120 close friends and family members, including Bollywood personalities such as Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh, and Malavika Mohanan.

Despite their high-profile careers, Katrina and Vicky have consistently maintained a grounded approach to their relationship, often expressing love and admiration for each other in subtle yet heartfelt ways.

While their personal life remains a source of joy for fans, both Katrina and Vicky continue to thrive professionally. Vicky was last seen in the film Bad Newz, opposite Triptii Dimri, and is gearing up for the release of Chhaava, scheduled to hit theaters in 2025. Katrina, on the other hand, was seen earlier this year in Merry Christmas, further cementing her status as one of Bollywood’s leading actresses.

As Katrina and Vicky celebrate three years of togetherness, their journey continues to inspire fans. Their relationship, marked by love, respect, and mutual admiration, is a testament to the beauty of finding joy in each other’s company. Fans eagerly await more glimpses of their celebrations and wish the couple many more years of happiness ahead.