Donald Trump: Russia wants to end ‘barbarianism’ amid Ukraine war talks

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on February 21, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at a Keep America Great rally in Phoenix, Arizona, on February 19, 2020. Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony in Jerusalem on January 23, 2020 commemorating the people of Leningrad during the Second World War Nazi siege on the city. - President Donald Trump on february 21, 2020 dismissed reported warnings by US intelligence that Russia is meddling in this year's elections as a "hoax" planted by his Democratic rivals. "Another misinformation campaign is being launched by Democrats in Congress saying that Russia prefers me to any of the Do Nothing Democrat candidates who still have been unable to, after two weeks, count their votes in Iowa," Trump wrote on Twitter. (Photo by JIM WATSON and EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON,EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Negotiations between the United States and Russia have officially begun to find a resolution to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Both nations have set up high-level teams to advance discussions on ending the three-year-long conflict.

During a press conference at the White House on Wednesday (19), former US President Donald Trump remarked that Russia aimed to put an end to the “barbarianism” taking place in Ukraine.

Addressing the heavy casualties, he said, “Russia wants to do something. They want to stop the barbarianism that’s going on over there. Soldiers are being killed by thousands on a weekly basis. Apart from Russian and Ukrainian soldiers, a lot of Koreans have been killed. We want to end it.”

The negotiations commenced in Riyadh at Diriyah Palace on Tuesday (18). US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reached an agreement to “appoint respective high-level teams to begin working on a path to ending the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.”

This marks the first official high-level dialogue between Washington and Moscow since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Rubio stated that European nations might be included in future discussions due to their sanctions on Russia.

Trump reiterated his long-standing claim that the war would not have happened if he had been president. “It’s a senseless war. It should have never happened; it would have never happened if I were President,” he stated.

Criticizing Ukraine’s leadership, Trump added, “Today I heard, oh, well, we weren’t invited. Well, you’ve been there for three years. You should have never started it. You could have made a deal.”

trump zelensky
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 27: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, gather for a meeting on September 27, 2024 in New York City. The meeting coincides with President Zelensky’s visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly. (Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the U.S. and Russia for excluding Ukraine from the negotiations. He asserted that his country would not recognize any outcome from the talks since Ukraine was not an active participant.

Yuri Ushakov, a key aide in Russian foreign policy, confirmed that negotiating teams had been appointed but noted that setting a date for a potential Trump-Putin meeting was “difficult.” However, Trump had previously indicated his intention to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin before the end of the month.

As the US and Russia navigate these discussions, the global community watches closely to see whether these negotiations will lead to a ceasefire or a lasting resolution in Ukraine.

