“Must clean house”: Trump orders firing of all ‘Biden-era’ US Attorneys

Trump Dismisses Biden-Era U.S. Attorneys in DOJ Overhaul

President Donald Trump has ordered the dismissal of all remaining U.S. attorneys who were appointed by his predecessor, Joe Biden. Announcing the move on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated that this decision was necessary to restore confidence in the Justice Department, which he claims had been politicized during the previous administration.

Trump emphasized that his administration is taking action to correct what he perceives as political bias within the Department of Justice.

“Over the past four years, the Department of Justice has been politicized like never before,” he wrote. “Therefore, I have instructed the termination of ALL remaining ‘Biden Era’ US Attorneys.”

Trump further declared that his decision was part of a broader effort to clean up the justice system and ensure fairness. “We must ‘clean house’ IMMEDIATELY, and restore confidence,” he asserted. “America’s Golden Age must have a fair Justice System – THAT BEGINS TODAY!”

While it is customary for a new president to appoint U.S. attorneys of their choosing, Trump’s decision to publicly announce the firings on social media has added to the political discourse surrounding his administration’s handling of the Justice Department.

There are 93 U.S. attorneys across the 94 federal court districts in the country, with two districts sharing one attorney. These officials serve as the chief federal law enforcement officers in their respective jurisdictions. Following Trump’s election victory in November, several Biden-appointed attorneys had already resigned, anticipating the incoming administration’s changes.

Since returning to the White House, Trump has undertaken a sweeping overhaul of the Justice Department, which he has frequently accused of being politically motivated against him. Many high-ranking officials have been fired, reassigned, or demoted as part of this effort.

Among those dismissed were members of the office of special counsel Jack Smith, the prosecutor who led two now-abandoned criminal cases against Trump. Smith’s investigations had played a significant role in Trump’s previous legal battles, and his removal marks a major shift in how the Justice Department will operate under Trump’s leadership.

The shakeup has also impacted other high-profile cases. The acting U.S. attorney for the influential Southern District of New York, a Trump appointee, resigned last week after being asked by the Justice Department to drop corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams.

Trump’s decision is expected to face scrutiny from his political opponents, who argue that his move further politicizes the Justice Department. However, Trump and his allies insist that the department had already been used against him unfairly and that these changes are necessary to restore impartiality.

As Trump continues to reshape the Justice Department, the impact of these firings on federal prosecutions and ongoing investigations remains to be seen. Whether this move will bolster Trump’s efforts to assert control over the justice system or spark further political backlash will likely become clear in the coming months.