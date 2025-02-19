“I’m just tech support”: Elon Musk on his role in the Trump White House

Musk & Trump on Tech, Government Waste & Leadership

Elon Musk and Donald Trump recently sat down for their first joint interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, offering insights into Musk’s role in the Trump administration, his stance on government bureaucracy, and their vision for efficiency in governance. During the conversation, Musk stressed that his involvement in the White House is purely technological, while Trump reiterated that Musk would have no say in decisions affecting his companies.

When asked about his role in the Trump administration, Musk clarified that his primary function is to provide technological support to the President. Wearing a t-shirt that read “tech support,” Musk emphasized that he does not influence political decisions that could affect his companies, such as Tesla and SpaceX, which have significant government contracts.

Trump also confirmed that Musk would not participate in decisions where a conflict of interest could arise, stating, “He wouldn’t be involved in any decision-making,” and Musk seconded, adding, “I haven’t asked the president for anything ever.”

Musk further addressed concerns over his influence as an unelected advisor, arguing that people should be more worried about unelected federal employees. “If the bureaucracy is fighting the will of the people and preventing the president from implementing what the people want, then what we live in is a bureaucracy, not a democracy,” he said.

One of the most talked-about moments in the interview was the introduction of Musk’s “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE). According to Musk, the initiative aims to cut government waste and reduce the national deficit by a trillion dollars.

“I think he’s going to find a trillion dollars,” Trump said, backing Musk’s plan. The former president added that waste and fraud within government spending were responsible for financial shortfalls and that Musk’s efficiency-focused approach could bring significant improvements.

Trump reassured the public that these budget cuts would not impact social security or essential welfare programs. “Social Security won’t be touched, other than fraud or something—we’re going to find it’s going to be strengthened—but won’t be touched,” he stated. He also reiterated his long-standing position on education policy, advocating for the abolition of the Department of Education and returning school control to the states.

The discussion briefly touched upon X (formerly Twitter) and its recent $10 million settlement with Trump. When Hannity asked about the lawsuit, both Musk and Trump dismissed it as insignificant.

“I left it up to the lawyers,” Musk said nonchalantly.

Trump responded with a lighthearted remark, saying, “I think it’s very low… I was looking to get much more money than that, so you gave him a discount.”

Hannity also brought up a striking coincidence—the attempted assassination of Trump occurred on the same day Musk publicly endorsed him. Musk acknowledged this and commended Trump’s courage under pressure.

“Well, I mean—this is how you know someone’s true character because everyone can say they’re brave, but the president was actually shot. Okay? Courage under fire. ‘Fight, fight, fight,’ blood streaming down the face. That’s true courage. You can’t fake that,” Musk said.

Trump, who was injured in the incident, has since used the moment to further energize his campaign, while Musk’s endorsement has only added to the billionaire’s growing influence in the political sphere.