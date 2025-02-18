-3.6 C
New York
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Trump announces reciprocal tariff plan to ensure fair trade for American workers
Headline news

Trump announces reciprocal tariff plan to ensure fair trade for American workers

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 14: US President Donald Trump exits from Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport on February 14, 2025 in West Palm Beach, Florida. President Trump is scheduled to spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago home. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

How Trump’s Reciprocal Tariff Plan Aims to Protect U.S. Jobs

Former US President Donald Trump has unveiled a reciprocal tariff policy, aiming to impose the same tariffs on foreign nations as they apply to American products. Announcing the plan on Truth Social, Trump emphasized that the US has been treated unfairly in global trade for years and vowed to restore balance.

Trump explained that under the new system, the US will match tariffs imposed by other countries, ensuring fairness in trade policies. Nations implementing value-added taxes (VAT) will also face reciprocal treatment. He warned against foreign goods being rerouted through third-party countries to evade tariffs, stating that such loopholes will be eliminated.

Additionally, the policy will account for nonmonetary trade barriers, such as restrictive policies that prevent U.S. businesses from entering foreign markets. Trump assured that these barriers would be assessed and their economic impact would be factored into tariff decisions.

Encouraging domestic manufacturing, Trump noted, “There are no tariffs if you manufacture or build your product in the United States.” He urged businesses to invest within the country to avoid trade penalties.

Trump has instructed top officials, including the Secretary of State, Secretary of Commerce, Secretary of the Treasury, and the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), to swiftly implement the reciprocal tariff system. He reiterated that any country unhappy with the tariff rates should lower their own tariffs on American exports.

Vibhuti Pathak
Vibhuti Pathak

