-0.3 C
New York
Monday, February 17, 2025
Subscribe
HomeHeadline newsTrump quotes Napolean to defend Executive Orders: 'He who saves his country...
Headline news

Trump quotes Napolean to defend Executive Orders: ‘He who saves his country does not violate any law’

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 12: U.S. President Donald Trump takes a question from a reporter after Tulsi Gabbard is sworn in as Director of National Intelligence in the Oval Office at the White House on February 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. Gabbard, who will oversee the 18 intelligence agencies and serve as Trump's advisory on intelligence, was confirmed by the Senate 52-48. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Related stories

Headline news

India rejects Trump’s offer to mediate border dispute with China

India has firmly rejected any third-party intervention in its...
Headline news

Trump vs Modi: Who’s the better negotiator? US President has a clear answer

Modi-Trump Meeting: Strengthening US-India Trade & Strategic Ties In a...
Headline news

PM Modi arrives in the US to a grand welcome from Indian-Americans

Prime minister Narendra Modi arrived in the United States...
Headline news

Elon Musk warns US could go ‘bankrupt’ without budget cuts under Trump’s cost-cutting plan

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, who has been tapped by...
Headline news

Trump’s FCPA freeze: A win for Gautam Adani amid US legal scrutiny?

Trump's Executive Order Pauses FCPA Enforcement: Implications for Adani...

Trump Defends Executive Actions, Quotes Napoleon Amid Legal Fights

Donald Trump has invoked the words of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in response to mounting legal challenges against his executive actions. As lawsuits pile up over his controversial policies, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to post a cryptic message: “He who saves his country does not violate any law.” The quote, attributed to Napoleon, has historically been used to justify strong, sometimes authoritarian governance.

Trump’s statement comes as his administration faces a wave of lawsuits contesting various executive orders. Key among these are his aggressive crackdown on illegal immigration, the attempted ban on transgender individuals serving in the U.S. military, and efforts to overhaul the federal workforce.

His administration has also sought to grant the White House sweeping powers to dismiss employees who do not “faithfully implement administration policies.”

The legal opposition is particularly intense regarding immigration policies. At least 10 lawsuits are currently challenging his immigration-related directives, with seven specifically targeting his push to end birthright citizenship. Critics argue that this move violates the U.S. Constitution, which grants citizenship to anyone born on American soil.

Additionally, Trump has been sued over an order seeking to release the names of FBI agents and staff involved in the bureau’s investigation into the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. The New York Times reports that legal experts fear such disclosures could compromise ongoing investigations and put individuals at risk.

- Advertisement -

Trump’s latest remarks have drawn sharp criticism from Democrats, who see them as indicative of authoritarian tendencies. Senator Adam Schiff of California, a longtime opponent of Trump, quickly responded on social media, stating, “Spoken like a true dictator.”

Meanwhile, Trump maintains that he follows court rulings, though his aides and allies have repeatedly attacked judges overseeing cases against his administration. Vice President JD Vance recently echoed this sentiment, tweeting that judges “aren’t allowed to control the executive’s legitimate power,” hinting at potential conflicts between the White House and the judiciary.

Napoleon Bonaparte famously consolidated power in France by justifying his rule as the “will of the people.” Trump’s reference to Napoleon suggests he sees himself in a similar light—a leader willing to take bold actions, even if they push legal boundaries. However, historians and legal scholars warn that such rhetoric can erode democratic norms and increase tensions between branches of government.

As Trump continues to defend his executive decisions, the legal battles surrounding his presidency are far from over. With lawsuits mounting and opposition growing, his reliance on historical justifications may do little to shield him from the challenges ahead.

Vibhuti Pathak
Vibhuti Pathak

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
India rejects Trump’s offer to mediate border dispute with China