Headline news

India rejects Trump’s offer to mediate border dispute with China

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive to hold a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

India has firmly rejected any third-party intervention in its border dispute with China after former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed willingness to mediate. Trump made the offer during a media briefing following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating he was ready to help ease tensions between the two nations.

Responding to the proposal, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reiterated India’s long-standing stance that border issues must be handled bilaterally. “Whatever issues we have with any of our neighbors, we have always taken a bilateral approach. It’s no different with China,” Misri stated.

Trump acknowledged the ongoing border tensions, referencing the skirmishes, and said he would be willing to assist if required. However, he also highlighted China’s global influence and suggested Beijing could play a role in resolving the Ukraine conflict.

India-China relations took a severe hit after the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in June 2020. While both sides have since completed the disengagement process from key friction points in eastern Ladakh, tensions remain. Following a pact to withdraw troops from Depsang and Demchok, PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Kazan on October 23, 2024, agreeing to revive dialogue mechanisms.

Despite Trump’s remarks emphasizing cooperation among India, China, Russia, and the U.S., India remains committed to resolving its border disputes without external involvement.

