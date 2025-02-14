Trump vs Modi: Who’s the better negotiator? US President has a clear answer

Modi-Trump Meeting: Strengthening US-India Trade & Strategic Ties

In a high-profile bilateral meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, the two leaders discussed a broad spectrum of India-US relations, with trade and tariffs taking center stage. Following their hour-long discussion in Washington, D.C., both leaders addressed the international media in a joint press conference.

During the interaction, President Trump was asked who he believed was the better negotiator between himself and PM Modi. Without hesitation, Trump responded, “He is a much tougher negotiator than me and a much better negotiator than me. There is not even a contest.”

Here are highlights from an extremely fruitful USA visit… From energy to education, trade to technology and AI to space…many issues discussed. pic.twitter.com/kJ5EDROrAb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2025

This statement came just hours after Trump announced sweeping reciprocal tariffs on all trading partners, reinforcing his commitment to protecting American trade interests. He reiterated that tariffs are crucial for economic revival, stating, “It is only fair that taxes and tariffs are reciprocal. Many attempts have been made to reduce tariffs on US exports, but since that has not worked out, we have now decided to reciprocate in the exact same way—something that has not been done before.”

Trump has long been vocal about his stance on trade policies, frequently emphasizing that tariffs are a key tool for economic revival. He has previously stated that “tariff” is his favorite word in the dictionary, reaffirming his belief that strong trade policies will help the US economy regain momentum post-pandemic. “We have been the world’s number one economy, and we still are, but since COVID-19, we have faced challenges. We will now revive it,” Trump remarked during the press conference.

- Advertisement -

Apart from trade and tariffs, the bilateral discussions covered a wide range of crucial topics, including regional security, defense collaboration, foreign investments, energy cooperation, technology partnerships, education, visas, and immigration policies. The two leaders underscored the growing strength of the India-US relationship and their shared vision for global stability.

President Trump also praised PM Modi, calling him “a great leader” and expressing optimism about future trade agreements between the two nations. “We’re going to make some wonderful trade deals for India and the US,” Trump said, hinting at stronger economic collaboration.

PM Modi’s visit to the US marks his tenth as India’s Prime Minister and his fourth meeting with Trump as President. Notably, Modi is one of the first global leaders to visit the US for official talks following Trump’s recent electoral victory, further highlighting the significance of the India-US partnership on the world stage.

With trade and economic growth as key priorities for both nations, this meeting signals a renewed focus on strengthening commercial ties, addressing tariff-related concerns, and shaping a future of mutual economic benefit. The diplomatic engagement reaffirms the strong bond between the two countries, paving the way for deeper cooperation in the years to come.