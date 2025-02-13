PM Modi arrives in the US to a grand welcome from Indian-Americans

Prime minister Narendra Modi arrived in the United States for a two-day visit at the invitation of President Donald Trump. Upon his arrival, he was greeted warmly by members of the Indian diaspora outside the Blair House, where chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Modi, Modi” echoed in the air.

The enthusiastic crowd, braving the cold, gathered in large numbers to welcome the Indian leader, highlighting the strong India-US ties and the unwavering support of the Indian-American community.

PM Modi took to social media platform X to express his gratitude, stating, “A warm reception in the winter chill. Despite the cold weather, the Indian diaspora in Washington DC has welcomed me with a very special welcome. My gratitude to them.”

PM Modi’s visit marks a crucial moment in India-US relations as he looks forward to enhancing the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

Upon his arrival in Washington DC, PM @narendramodi received an enthusiastic welcome from the Indian community.

In a post on X, he reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with the US for global prosperity, stating, “Landed in Washington DC a short while ago. Looking forward to meeting @POTUS Donald Trump and building upon the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Our nations will keep working closely for the benefit of our people and for a better future for our planet.”

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized the significance of the visit, noting that PM Modi would engage in high-level discussions with President Trump, members of the US Cabinet, and key industry leaders to advance bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including technology, trade, defense, energy, and supply chain resilience.

PM @narendramodi met with USA's Director of National Intelligence, @TulsiGabbard in Washington DC. They discussed various aspects of strengthening the India-US friendship.

Members of the Indian-American community shared their excitement over PM Modi’s visit. Asha Jadeja, an Indian-American entrepreneur and Trump supporter, described the visit as “one of the most unprecedented and impactful” in India-US relations. “This visit will shape a new paradigm for India and the US,” she remarked.

Alka Vyas, another supporter, expressed admiration for PM Modi’s leadership, stating, “I am a die-hard fan of Modiji and I really admire what he is doing for India. We are here to support him and look forward to his discussions with President Trump.”

PM @narendramodi arrived in Washington DC a short while ago. During the visit, he would meet @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and take part in other programmes.

During his visit, PM Modi is staying at the prestigious Blair House, located across the street from the White House. Known as “the world’s most exclusive hotel,” Blair House has hosted world leaders, royalty, and dignitaries, serving as a hub for diplomatic engagements.

PM Modi and President Trump have maintained regular communication, having spoken twice since November 2024. This visit follows External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s participation in Trump’s inauguration ceremony and his meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the QUAD Foreign Ministers’ meeting in January 2025.

PM Modi’s US visit follows his successful trip to France, where he met US Vice President JD Vance. Their discussions focused on energy security and investments in clean US nuclear technology, emphasizing mutual cooperation for a sustainable future.