1.8 C
New York
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Subscribe
HomeHeadline newsTrump calls for 'fair trade' and stronger Quad partnership in talks with...
Headline news

Trump calls for ‘fair trade’ and stronger Quad partnership in talks with Modi

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with US President Donald Trump before a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on February 25, 2020. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Related stories

US President Donald Trump pressed Indian prime minister Narendra Modi for “fair” trading ties in a call Monday (27), the White House said, as Trump continues to push his hardline trade agenda with world leaders.

Trump however also discussed plans for a visit to the White House by Modi, the Hindu nationalist leader with whom he had close ties in his first term as president, a readout of the call said.

The White House said the call was “productive” and that the two leaders “discussed expanding and deepening cooperation.”

During the call Trump “emphasized the importance of India increasing its procurement of American-made security equipment and moving toward a fair bilateral trading relationship.”

Trump and Modi also discussed strengthening the so-called “Quad” grouping with Australia and Japan, which is widely seen as a counterweight to China. India is due to host the bloc’s leaders later this year.

- Advertisement -

Modi earlier said on X that he was “delighted to speak with my dear friend” Trump.

The Indian and US leaders — whom critics both accuse of authoritarian tendencies — enjoyed warm relations when Trump was in the White House from 2017 to 2021.

Modi hosted Trump at a huge rally in his home state of Gujarat, while Trump returned the favor with a similar event in Houston, Texas.

But their personal ties failed to bring a breakthrough on a long-sought US-India trade deal.

Trump has taken an aggressive stance on trade in his first week in office as he seeks to redress what he says is an imbalance with other countries “ripping off” the United States.

He has promised to slap tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China, and over the weekend threatened tariffs against Colombia after it refused to take in deported migrants aboard several US military planes.

Colombia eventually backed down.

Vibhuti Pathak
Vibhuti Pathak

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Trump and Starmer discuss Gaza ceasefire, economy, and strengthening US-UK ties

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Khushi Kapoor opens up about plastic surgery: ‘People think plastic is the biggest insult, but it’s not a big deal

Entertainment 0
Khushi Kapoor, poised to make her Bollywood debut, has...

NASA astronaut shares photos of Maha Kumbh Mela from space

India News 0
NASA astronaut Don Pettit captured and shared breathtaking images...

UK Trade Secretary to visit India in February for FTA talks

UK News 0
UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds will visit...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc