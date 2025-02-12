-0.2 C
New York
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Subscribe
HomeHeadline newsElon Musk warns US could go 'bankrupt' without budget cuts under Trump's...
Headline news

Elon Musk warns US could go ‘bankrupt’ without budget cuts under Trump’s cost-cutting plan

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 11: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, accompanied by U.S. President Donald Trump (R), and his son X Musk, speaks during an executive order signing in the Oval Office at the White House on February 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is to sign an executive order implementing the Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) "workforce optimization initiative," which, according to Trump, will encourage agencies to limit hiring and reduce the size of the federal government. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Related stories

Elon Musk’s Cost-Cutting Drive: Trump’s Budget Reforms and Legal Hurdles

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, who has been tapped by President Donald Trump to lead federal cost-cutting efforts, said Tuesday (11) that the United States would go “bankrupt” without budget cuts.
Musk leads the efforts under the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and was speaking at the White House with Trump, who has in recent weeks issued a flurry of orders aimed at slashing federal spending.
In particular, Musk pointed to the country’s budget deficit, which topped $1.8 trillion in the last fiscal year, and took aim at high interest payments on the public debt.
“It’s not optional” for Washington to reduce federal expenses, he told reporters. “It’s essential.”

Elon Musk government cost-cutting, Trump budget cuts 2025, US deficit and bankruptcy risk, DOGE federal agency reforms, Musk and Trump economic policies

The remarks, however, came as the Trump administration finds itself on a collision course with the US courts, as federal judges questioned the legality of White House cost-cutting measures.
Trump’s sweeping plans, which have effectively shuttered some federal agencies and sent staff home, have sparked legal battles across the country.
Multiple lawsuits seek to halt what opponents characterize as an illegal power grab.
Meanwhile, Musk’s team has moved through federal agencies, freezing aid programs and pushing workforce reductions.
An executive order outlining the scope of DOGE included details of a federal workforce reduction plan that will restrict agencies to hire only one employee for every four that depart.
The order also requires the head of each agency to consult with DOGE when deciding which vacancies to fill.
Asked to respond to criticism, Musk said that Americans voted for “major government reform,” an issue that Trump spoke about at rallies.
And Musk, who also heads SpaceX and Tesla, said he is seeking to be as transparent as possible when asked about potential conflicts of interest.
Musk’s role faces criticism in part because his companies have had huge US government contracts.
The DOGE reform team has triggered alarm among critics as well by gaining access through the US Treasury to sensitive data.
Vibhuti Pathak
Vibhuti Pathak

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Trump’s FCPA freeze: A win for Gautam Adani amid US legal scrutiny?

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s ‘sex with parents’ question copied from ‘OG Crew’s Truth or Drink’

Trending 0
Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Backlash for Controversial Question on India’s...

Trump’s citizenship order leaves expecting Indian immigrant parents in limbo

News 0
Indian Couple in San Jose Faces Uncertainty Over Child’s...

Trump’s FCPA freeze: A win for Gautam Adani amid US legal scrutiny?

Headline news 0
Trump's Executive Order Pauses FCPA Enforcement: Implications for Adani...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc