News

Trump-Modi talks to focus on trade, tariffs, and visas amid strengthening ties

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the third session of the G20 Leaders' Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 19, 2024. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP) (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)

When Indian prime minister Narendra Modi visits Washington and meets President Donald Trump later on Thursday (13), the optics will be warm, with handshakes and shared smiles. However, beyond the public camaraderie, substantial discussions on trade, tariffs, and visas will dominate their agenda.

Trump and Modi share a history of strong rapport, built through high-profile events such as joint appearances in Houston and Ahmedabad. Their bond is underpinned by shared strategic interests, particularly in countering China’s influence. Despite Trump’s past critiques of India, he has never openly criticized Modi. This visit presents an opportunity to further deepen the US-India partnership.

During his visit, Modi is expected to meet senior members of Trump’s cabinet, US business leaders, and the Indian-American community. Speculation is also rife that he may meet Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk, as India seeks to expand its electric vehicle sector. Modi has long been keen on persuading Musk to establish a Tesla factory in India, a move that could boost India’s position in the global EV market.

While Modi and Trump will likely emphasize their strategic alliance, the transactional nature of their relationship will take center stage. The Indian government is familiar with Trump’s style of diplomacy, and Modi’s ministers, many of whom served during his previous term, are prepared to navigate his demands.

To preempt possible pressure from Trump, India has already taken steps such as lowering tariffs on some US goods, repatriating 104 undocumented Indian immigrants, and signaling its willingness to import American oil. These moves aim to mitigate tensions and demonstrate cooperation ahead of any specific demands from Trump.

Trump has long been vocal about reducing the US trade deficit with India, which has reached approximately $46 billion. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Trump plans to announce reciprocal tariffs before his meeting with Modi. In response, Modi is expected to propose bilateral discussions on an economic partnership agreement that could lower tariffs on both sides.

Delhi has shown increasing willingness to negotiate trade deals, and Trump’s administration may prove to be more open to these discussions compared to Biden’s, whose trade policies were often tied to environmental and labor-related conditions.

Another critical issue on the table is Trump’s request for India to take back more undocumented Indian immigrants. Estimates suggest there are over 700,000 undocumented Indians in the US, making this a sensitive issue for Delhi. Last week, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar assured parliament that the government was working with US officials to ensure humane treatment of Indian citizens facing deportation.

Additionally, Modi is expected to push for the continuation of the H-1B visa program, which has been crucial for Indian professionals in the US tech sector. Some of Trump’s key supporters have criticized the program, making its future uncertain under his administration.

Energy security will also be a key topic of discussion. India was once the top importer of American oil, but following the Ukraine conflict, it has increasingly sourced cheaper Russian oil. The price point will likely determine the extent to which India continues purchasing US oil. Modi may also encourage US investment in India’s nuclear energy sector, particularly as India moves toward its goal of meeting half its energy needs through renewable sources by 2030.

Technology is another area where Modi seeks assurances from Trump. The Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), launched during Biden’s tenure, was designed to strengthen US-India technological ties. Modi will likely push for a continued commitment from Trump’s administration, particularly as Washington aims to integrate India into global tech supply chains to counter China’s dominance.

Foreign policy issues, including India’s relations with Iran and its involvement in the Chabahar port project, are also expected to be discussed. Trump’s recent memorandum on Iran hints at stricter sanctions, potentially impacting India’s investments in the region. Modi may seek clarity on how US policies will affect India’s strategic initiatives in Iran and Central Asia.

Additionally, Trump may gauge Modi’s stance on ending conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. Modi has previously advocated for peace while maintaining strong ties with Russia and Israel. Trump might explore India’s potential role as a mediator in these conflicts, but Modi is likely to engage only if all parties are open to third-party mediation.

One area where both leaders share alignment is the Indo-Pacific Quad, comprising the US, India, Japan, and Australia. The group’s focus on countering China has made it a cornerstone of US-India cooperation. Trump has strongly supported the Quad, and Modi may invite him to the upcoming Quad summit in India. While Trump generally avoids international travel, a visit to India to bolster his ties with Modi and advance strategic partnerships might appeal to him.

Despite potential friction on trade and immigration, both leaders are expected to project a united front, emphasizing the long-term strategic partnership between India and the US.

Vibhuti Pathak
Vibhuti Pathak

