India, China start troop withdrawal at two Ladakh locations after border agreement

India and China have started the process of pulling back troops from Demchok and the Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh, officials reported Friday. This move follows an agreement between the two countries on troop disengagement and patrolling protocols along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the region, marking a significant step in resolving tensions that began over four years ago.

India has reportedly begun moving equipment to rear positions in these areas, according to sources. The agreement, reached after weeks of negotiations, was formally endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a BRICS Summit meeting on October 23 in Kazan, Russia.

Relations between the two nations took a downturn following the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020, one of the most serious border confrontations in decades. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized India’s position at a recent press briefing, stating that “restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas would create space for returning toward the path of normalization of bilateral relations.”

- Advertisement -

Misri confirmed the finalization of the agreement on October 21, stating it would help resolve long-standing border issues. “This meeting happened, as you are all aware, close on the heels of the disengagement and patrolling agreement,” Misri added.