17.8 C
New York
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Subscribe
HomeIndia NewsIndia, China start troop withdrawal at two Ladakh locations after border agreement
India News

India, China start troop withdrawal at two Ladakh locations after border agreement

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

A file photo of Indian army convoy carrying reinforcements and supplies on a highway bordering China. (Photo: Yawar Nazir/Getty Images)

Related stories

India News

Xi and Modi focus on strengthening relations during BRICS Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra...
India News

India rebukes Canada over diplomatic probe linked to Sikh leader’s murder

India accused Canada on Monday of targeting its diplomats...
India News

Noel Tata to lead Tata Trusts, succeeds Ratan Tata following his death

Noel Tata, who has been associated with the Tata...
India News

Ratan Tata, former Tata Group chairman, dies at 86

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Group who...
India News

Haryana win bolsters BJP amid growing opposition challenges

In a critical victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party...

India and China have started the process of pulling back troops from Demchok and the Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh, officials reported Friday. This move follows an agreement between the two countries on troop disengagement and patrolling protocols along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the region, marking a significant step in resolving tensions that began over four years ago.

 

India has reportedly begun moving equipment to rear positions in these areas, according to sources. The agreement, reached after weeks of negotiations, was formally endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a BRICS Summit meeting on October 23 in Kazan, Russia.

 

Relations between the two nations took a downturn following the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020, one of the most serious border confrontations in decades. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized India’s position at a recent press briefing, stating that “restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas would create space for returning toward the path of normalization of bilateral relations.”

- Advertisement -

 

Misri confirmed the finalization of the agreement on October 21, stating it would help resolve long-standing border issues. “This meeting happened, as you are all aware, close on the heels of the disengagement and patrolling agreement,” Misri added.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Xi and Modi focus on strengthening relations during BRICS Summit

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

UK’s Asian eateries push back against calorie labels on menus

UK News 0
Restaurant and takeaway owners in the UK’s Asian food...

Preity Zinta appreciates single parenthood, ‘a big shout-out to all the Single Moms & dads out there’ on a solo trip with her twins

Entertainment 0
Bollywood actor Preity Zinta has recently opened up on...

US deports Indian nationals staying illegally on chartered flight in cooperation with India

News 0
The US hired a chartered flight to deport Indian...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc