India News

Three terrorists killed in attack on army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Army personnel keep vigil near the site after terrorists fired at an ambulance that was part of an Army convoy passing through a village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor sector, in Jammu, Monday, Oct 28, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Security forces killed two terrorists on Tuesday morning following a prolonged operation in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter began on Monday when three terrorists opened fire on an army convoy ambulance near the Line of Control (LoC). One terrorist was killed by Monday evening, while the remaining two were neutralized on Tuesday after a final assault by joint teams of the army and police near the Assan temple in Jogwan village.

 

The 27-hour operation involved special forces, NSG commandos, and, for the first time, four BMP-II infantry combat vehicles to fortify the security perimeter. Helicopters and drones were deployed to assist in tracking the terrorists. According to officials, the assailants likely infiltrated across the border on Sunday night before staging the attack.

 

“After a night-long lull, the security forces pushed for a final assault against the holed-up terrorists at around 7 a.m., leading to a fresh gunfight,” an official stated. Two intense firefights lasting about two hours followed, ending with the elimination of the remaining terrorists.

- Advertisement -

 

The incident is part of a broader spike in terrorist activities across Kashmir, where seven attacks over the last two weeks have resulted in 13 casualties, including two soldiers.

 

The operation also saw the death of Phantom, a four-year-old Army dog fatally wounded by gunfire during the assault. “We salute the supreme sacrifice of our true hero – a valiant Indian Army dog, Phantom,” the White Knight Corps posted on X. Phantom, a Belgian Malinois, had been in service since August 2022, displaying “courage, loyalty, and dedication,” the Army said.




