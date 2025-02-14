US deportation crackdown: Two more planes with illegal Indian immigrants to arrive in Amritsar

US Deports 119 Illegal Indian Immigrants; Amritsar Receives Second Batch

A US plane carrying 119 illegal Indian immigrants is scheduled to land at Amritsar’s Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport on February 15, marking the second deportation batch under the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. A second plane with deportees is expected to arrive on February 16, according to officials.

The first batch of deported Indian immigrants arrived in Amritsar on February 5, when a US military aircraft carried 104 individuals. Of those, 33 were from Haryana, 33 from Gujarat, and 30 from Punjab. In the latest group of 119 deportees, 67 are from Punjab, followed by 33 from Haryana, eight from Gujarat, and others from Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Most of the deportees from Punjab had migrated to the US using illegal and risky methods, often referred to as “donkey routes,” hoping to secure better futures for their families. However, many were apprehended at the US border and returned to India in shackles.

Political reactions in Punjab have been critical of the deportations. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema accused the BJP-led Central government of attempting to defame Punjab, asking why the flights do not land in states such as Gujarat, Haryana, or Delhi.

In response to the rising number of deportees, the Punjab government has established a special investigation team (SIT) to tackle illegal immigration. According to police officials, 10 cases have already been registered against fraudulent immigration agents based on statements from deportees.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also raised concerns, stating, “You can send them back, they are illegal… but don’t send them back in shackles and handcuffs on a military aircraft… That is not right.” Tharoor expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the matter with US President Donald Trump during their recent meeting in Washington.